@mikeyb2001 It's like the Windows desktop, you can set your desktop so that clicking on an item either selects it (and double-click to actually open the item) or clicking activates the item (and then you need to work around that if you just wanted to select it).

Web panels will always act like web pages, no point in an option there. Might be useful to have such an option in History, though usually you won't only select an item there. The Windows panel you might want to move a tab rather than activate it; bookmarks you might be rearranging ... not sure about reading list. I could see having such an option for Notes (to bring up the page the note was copied from), so that might be a feature request. Perhaps Downloads as well (click versus double-click to open the downloaded file). Not certain which other panel can actually "activate" an item ...