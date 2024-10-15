Macbook Touchbar Support?
RoxyEgger1
I've been using Vivaldi for a couple years and I'm surprised it still does not have support for the Mac touchbar yet. Safari, Chrome, and Firefox have touchbar support. It would be nice to have something, even if it's just basic. A good use for it would be to have the tabs on the touchbar allowing for easy tab swapping along with a forwards, backwards, and reload or search button.
The Touch Bar was available exclusively on some MacBook Pros sold between 2016 and 2019. It has been 5 years since Apple released a new device that had one. Approximately half of the MacBook Pros that came with one no longer receive macOS updates due to Apple now considering them obsolete as a result of their age.
There is absolutely no chance that as many as 1% of Vivaldi users have a Touch Bar on their device, and the percentage of even Mac user that have one will be in a steep - and irreversible - decline.
Any development time invested on the Touch Bar would be disastrously inefficient.