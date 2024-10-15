Vivaldi for Windows constantly crashing (due to workspaces?)
Hello,
For the last 2 months or so Vivaldi on two separate machines (one with a sync account, another without one) has kept on crashing despite using the browser in a regular manner. Sometimes I'm playing a video, sometimes I am editing a document on google doc. Sometimes I just walkaway from the PC and comeback and the browser is just closed. There is no rhyme nor reason as to what the trigger might be for the crash. I have sent crash logs to Vivaldi within the last two months, been eager for updates for so long but still the crashes happen.
I have tried with a clean profile and with a sync profile but the issue persists. I have a hunch it might be from having too many workspaces (I currently have 20+ on each machine with an average of 10 or so tabs for each workspace).
I am at my wits end with this since sometimes at work during a presentation the browser crashes and I have to restart all over again.
@shinkokyuu so about 200 tabs..I assume the clean profile is without extensions (likely the culprit)
Which version and OS? Always important to mention them.
You might try to enable Lazy Load and see if it helps.
tarreas Supporters
I have a similar issue but with profiles. Today it got extremly worse, it won't let me open all of my 4 profiles. It crashes after I randomly open one workspace, no matter if I have one, two or three already open and no matter which one.
@shinkokyuu Have you reported the crashers and uploaded crashdumps?
See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-crashes-on-windows/ for more information.
@yngve
Hi! Thanks for the response! I have sent out crashdumps through the bug report tool. I actually even linked this thread to my latest report. Im a bit clueless what to do cause this happens on my work PC as well and that has significantly lesser tabs than what I have on my personal machine. I notice it happens a bit more reliably when I create a new tab or watch a video. Or just make a new window. It just crashed now as I was making a new window after I responded to this thread.
@Hadden89
Probably around that ballpark. But thing is I only have one workspace active at a time.
I've tried the clean profile approach with 0 extensions (even uninstalled some) to no avail.
Ill take a look at Lazy Load, thanks for the suggestion!
Im running Windows 11 version of Vivaldi at 6.9.3447.54 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
@shinkokyuu Thanks for the report; it has been queued for analysis.
I noticed, though, that you filed an earlier report, in September, that one was a duplicate of VB-104049 which was fixed a couple of weeks ago, and is included in the current Snapshots. My guess is that this report will have the same cause.
shinkokyuu
@yngve Thanks so much for looking into it! Just saw VB-104049 and I'm wondering if my submission for October would be a duplicate as well. Unsure if opening windows is truly the trigger (since devtools opens on a new window for me). I can send another log as it happens through the reporter as necessary.
@shinkokyuu Just received the decoded log, and I was wrong; it is a duplicate, but of another report, VB-100565, which we still don't know how to fix.
I am not sure if it is relevant, but could you please keep an eye on how much free memory (using the Windows Task Manager performance monitor) you have around the times you crash? This crash happens in a location where it should not be possible to crash, unless perhaps there is no memory available.
@yngve Thank you! Ill keep an eye out. If it helps I am running a machine with 32gb of memory. Would it be helpful if I keep on sending logs or just keep this thread updated? Appreciate the team's time to look at the issue.
shinkokyuu
Just had one crash today! I have two windows open, and it crashed while I was watching YouTube. One window has like 31 tabs (stacked), second window have 4 with YouTube open and Netflix on another.
I had the same issue, with both the snapshot and the exe. I disabled both the malwarebytes and another called enhancer for youtube.
So far (two hrs in) it's been stable. Because of the commonality of this issue, if have a feeling it's the Malwarebytes extension which is causing the issues.
@shinkokyuu so far no crashes (was getting a crash an hour or so) I disabled the MalwareBytes extention. The only ones I've activated (one at a time so as to check if it crashed) are the Youtube enhancer and UBlock Origin extentions.
Like I said - so far, no crashes. Hopefully this helps!