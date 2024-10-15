Hello,

For the last 2 months or so Vivaldi on two separate machines (one with a sync account, another without one) has kept on crashing despite using the browser in a regular manner. Sometimes I'm playing a video, sometimes I am editing a document on google doc. Sometimes I just walkaway from the PC and comeback and the browser is just closed. There is no rhyme nor reason as to what the trigger might be for the crash. I have sent crash logs to Vivaldi within the last two months, been eager for updates for so long but still the crashes happen.

I have tried with a clean profile and with a sync profile but the issue persists. I have a hunch it might be from having too many workspaces (I currently have 20+ on each machine with an average of 10 or so tabs for each workspace).

I am at my wits end with this since sometimes at work during a presentation the browser crashes and I have to restart all over again.