The Brave Search engine improved a lot in the last 2 years and it's really good. My request is if you could add it among the list of default search engines. Also, I know Vivaldi earns from the default search engines because they have a partnership with them and Brave Search is a really valuable one to add to the list

P.S About this post, I wasn't sure which category apply to the feature request, because it's not really a "Desktop Feature Request". Perhaps add the possibility to add more than a single category or a wider choice of categories