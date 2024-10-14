Add Brave Search to default search engines
The Brave Search engine improved a lot in the last 2 years and it's really good. My request is if you could add it among the list of default search engines. Also, I know Vivaldi earns from the default search engines because they have a partnership with them and Brave Search is a really valuable one to add to the list
P.S About this post, I wasn't sure which category apply to the feature request, because it's not really a "Desktop Feature Request". Perhaps add the possibility to add more than a single category or a wider choice of categories
@AlessandroT I think, if Brave corp wants a partnership and pays to Vivaldi, the engine could be added by default.
@DoctorG Indeed, mine was more a push for a partnership
@AlessandroT As i know Brave has not contacted Vivaldi for a partnership.
We also don't know how startpage, ecosia and duckduckgo are going to react if something like this happens.
Adding for free one of their competitors even for a day.
In my humble opinion there is no room for experiments in this because this is Vivaldi's way of making money.
@electryon I see. Never thought about it. Thank you
@AlessandroT btw you are free to add brave search on your own...
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tools/search/#Add_a_New_Search_Engine
And perhaps add the suggestions too
https://search.brave.com/api/suggest?q=%s