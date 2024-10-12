Mail went crazy
-
Not sure what happened, I installed the latest stable Vivaldi version (which I think was only a point release) and after restarting Vivaldi, mail went crazy. I started to reindex everything, also there was a process utilizing one of my cores to the maximum (which stayed even after I closed Vivaldi, I had to kill it). After reindexing, I went from 3 unread e-mails to about 5 thousand.
I have three inboxes, two somewhat small (under 10 000 e-mails) the being Gmail and huge (almost 20 years of usage, never really deleted anything, something around 100 thousand e-mails and around 10 GB of data [I used Thunderbird recenly to delete some large attachments a year ago to fit into the 15 GB Google allows, otherwise it would be at lest 30 GB]). Rebuilding database did not do anything, there did not seem to be anything in the logs (but I think I turned the logs off as they were always complaining about something, turning he mail icon in the bottom panel red and obstructing the new mail counts).
I deleted all my mail accounts and now I am redownloading everything. It was a year or two since the last time I reseted the accounts and I was missing some sents mails anyway, so I just went for it but I am putting it here as a datapoint.
-
@felagund Curiously enough I went through the same on a snapshot linux instance this week. Probably a coincidence or so I hope. In my case the first thing I noticed on vivaldi start was a notification saying that an unusually high number of messages was received. I then went to the mail panel and the number of unread messages was increasing crazily fast on one account and the status bar was saying that the database was re-indexing. BTW the panel only showed two floating account entries and all else as blank. It made no sense so I had to kill vivaldi (closed the windows first but it went on with the cpu usage) and moved the mail folder to another folder. I disabled the mail client and I'm yet to do something else..
Guess I have to delete the e-mail plugin folder and start again but I'm kinda affected with a certain lack of patience to deal with that since I've recently done a stable installation of vivaldi with e-mail and it wasn't that smooth...
-
@felagund It's a known issue, it's being worked on.
-
@edwardp And so it is known to also affect stable? Durtro mentions a snapshot, which I do not use.
-
@felagund It affects Snapshot, not Stable.
-
@edwardp well, it happened to me on Stable, so either my issue is a different one or it affects stable too.
-
@felagund I'm not seeing the issue in Stable, but if you'd like, feel free to submit a bug report and include as much information as possible.
Thank you for helping make Vivaldi better.
-
Ok, VB-110372. Though it is probably hard to reproduce.