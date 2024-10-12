Not sure what happened, I installed the latest stable Vivaldi version (which I think was only a point release) and after restarting Vivaldi, mail went crazy. I started to reindex everything, also there was a process utilizing one of my cores to the maximum (which stayed even after I closed Vivaldi, I had to kill it). After reindexing, I went from 3 unread e-mails to about 5 thousand.

I have three inboxes, two somewhat small (under 10 000 e-mails) the being Gmail and huge (almost 20 years of usage, never really deleted anything, something around 100 thousand e-mails and around 10 GB of data [I used Thunderbird recenly to delete some large attachments a year ago to fit into the 15 GB Google allows, otherwise it would be at lest 30 GB]). Rebuilding database did not do anything, there did not seem to be anything in the logs (but I think I turned the logs off as they were always complaining about something, turning he mail icon in the bottom panel red and obstructing the new mail counts).

I deleted all my mail accounts and now I am redownloading everything. It was a year or two since the last time I reseted the accounts and I was missing some sents mails anyway, so I just went for it but I am putting it here as a datapoint.