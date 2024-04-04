There used to be an issue that a sent e-mail would "disappear from Vivaldi". There used to be a thread about it but it was archived: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55412/sent-messages-sometimes-miss-in-m3/23

Now it happened to me again with up-to-date Vivaldi (6.6).

I sent an e-mail (very simple messages of about an 100 words with nothing fancy in it and not attachments). I wanted to add something to it so I looked for it several hours later. It is not in Sent, it is nowhere. When I login to Gmail, it is there. I use IMAP. I replied to that message to the original recepient in gmail and that reply got synced to Vivaldi. Looking from an exact string from the message finds this new reply but not the original e-mail.

I guess this is a bug but I thought I would ask if anybody has had a similar experience?

Any idea how to get that e-mail into Vivaldi short of deleting my account and importing all e-mails anew?

M3 came a long way and to me it feels a lot more solid than it was when it was first introduced, this is an unwelcome reminiscence of the early days, I hope it is just an exception.