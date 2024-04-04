Sent e-mail missing again
-
There used to be an issue that a sent e-mail would "disappear from Vivaldi". There used to be a thread about it but it was archived: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/55412/sent-messages-sometimes-miss-in-m3/23
Now it happened to me again with up-to-date Vivaldi (6.6).
I sent an e-mail (very simple messages of about an 100 words with nothing fancy in it and not attachments). I wanted to add something to it so I looked for it several hours later. It is not in Sent, it is nowhere. When I login to Gmail, it is there. I use IMAP. I replied to that message to the original recepient in gmail and that reply got synced to Vivaldi. Looking from an exact string from the message finds this new reply but not the original e-mail.
I guess this is a bug but I thought I would ask if anybody has had a similar experience?
Any idea how to get that e-mail into Vivaldi short of deleting my account and importing all e-mails anew?
M3 came a long way and to me it feels a lot more solid than it was when it was first introduced, this is an unwelcome reminiscence of the early days, I hope it is just an exception.
-
@felagund if the message isn't found in both the sent view or the account sent imap folder, then I guess one option would be the one you mention.
Maybe try refreshing the filter from the menus or unsubscribe the sent imap folder and subscribe it again.
I had a similar situation but regarding the calendar:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95469/lost-event-on-edit
In that case I had to edit the event directly from google calendar (changed hours) and it synched back. Maybe a forward or reply directly from the gmail web client can also make the message visible in vivaldi.
Anyway vivaldi should have an option do resynchronize/rebuild the account based on disk and imap folders content.
-
Hm, I just realized the eml file is present on disk (accessible through Reveal folder in mail settings). I am trying to rebuild the database now [edit: did not help]. Responding to that e-mail in gmail did not help. Edit2: submitted as VB-105363.
-
Hm, I am getting a repeated errors in log saying this:
13:42:33.921 error [Mail - imap] {"_e":{},"name":"BulkError","failures":[{}],"message":"imap.bulkAdd(): 1 of 2 operations failed. Errors: ConstraintError: Key already exists in the object store."}
Any idea what that means?
Plus now a mail that I received (not sent) went missing, and not on gmail but on another IMAP provider (local business). Sounds like my e-mail database might be corrupted I guess?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@felagund said in Sent e-mail missing again:
Hm, I am getting a repeated errors in log saying this:
13:42:33.921 error [Mail - imap] {"_e":{},"name":"BulkError","failures":[{}],"message":"imap.bulkAdd(): 1 of 2 operations failed. Errors: ConstraintError: Key already exists in the object store."}
Any idea what that means?
Plus now a mail that I received (not sent) went missing, and not on gmail but on another IMAP provider (local business). Sounds like my e-mail database might be corrupted I guess?
Known issue, work is in progress. VB-102850
-
@edwardp said in Sent e-mail missing again:
Known issue, work is in progress. VB-102850
Just the error message or is it known to accompany missing e-mails as per my original post?
-
edwardp Ambassador
@felagund The error message.