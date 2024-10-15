[RESOLVED] Absolutely unnecessary and even harmful redirect to https://vivaldi.net
zmeYpc Translator
Why is it that every time I am on a page of my blog and I am already logged in with my Vivaldi profile, and due to a browser restart and/or after a certain period of inactivity, when I refresh the same page in the browser and/or need to edit it (and I log in with my profile), after confirming this with my login credentials, I am ALWAYS redirected to:
=> https://vivaldi.net
?
This redirect is absolutely unnecessary and even harmful, because EVERY time I want to go back to the page of my blog I am interested in, I have to perform unnecessary actions and refresh the loaded page.
This doesn't happen when I have a community forum page open. It only happens on the blogging platform and was not present some time ago.
Please remove this unnecessary redirection to https://vivaldi.net after each login/logout and let us stay on the blog page we were on.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@zmeYpc I don’t really use the blog. Is your page zmeYpc.vivaldi.net? I tried refreshing it when not logged in. Nothing happened. Are you sure there isn’t something else in your setup that could cause this behaviour?
edit: yeah, a log in brings you to the login page and then to vivaldi.net when logged in. You could try to log in in a new tab. Second option is to bookmark your blog and to create a shortcut for it. Or you wait for Vivaldi to do something about it.
Hi @luetage, yes, this is my blog page.
Try logging in to your blog page, restarting the browser and reloading the page.
– Normally you should be logged out.
Then log in and see if the redirect to => https://vivaldi.net happens.
I'm pretty sure yes, it does that obsolete redirect every time, and I don't have/use anything unusual.
@zmeYpc You need allowing cookies from vivaldi.net and zmeYpc.vivaldi.net and in Vivaldi General → Startup with Last Session.
But could be that webteam has set WordPress (the blog software behind Vivaldi blogs) login for Vivaldi users only for session, for security reasons.
Then the WordPress blog login cookie get invalidated after Vivaldi restart.
Hi @DoctorG, thanks for your thoughts.
I checked again and had third party cookies enabled for all 3 sites: 1) help.vivaldi.net 2) vivaldi.net 3) zmeypc.vivaldi.net
I always start the browser with last session enabled.
As a test, I edited the last published page and then logged off from my blog page I was on, and I noticed that a weired error message was displayed. (I repeated this twice after a complete restart). The result is identical. Here is a screen shot of the error message:
It could be that as a translator I have a specific set of credentials that are interfering. I don't know.
If the bug is only bothering me because you are not able to reproduce it, I feel better. I can live with it. Thank you very much for your consistent suggestions.
@zmeYpc said in Absolutely unnecessary and even harmful redirect to https://vivaldi.net:
If the bug is only bothering me because you are not able to reproduce it, I feel better. I can live with it. Thank you very much for your consistent suggestions.
I have only one account on Vivaldi Community and never ran in such issue.
I do not know more how such oAuth issue can occur.
If an other user can reproduce it with some explanative steps, you can report as a issue for product Vivaldi.net Service & Website (click button at bottom of page Registration and login issues).
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We've confirmed a regression with login redirects on blogs.vivaldi.net and we're working on a fix.
Thank you for your patience!
jane.n Vivaldi Team
... aaand it's fixed now.
@jane-n Good!
@jane-n Thank you!