Why is it that every time I am on a page of my blog and I am already logged in with my Vivaldi profile, and due to a browser restart and/or after a certain period of inactivity, when I refresh the same page in the browser and/or need to edit it (and I log in with my profile), after confirming this with my login credentials, I am ALWAYS redirected to:

=> https://vivaldi.net

?

This redirect is absolutely unnecessary and even harmful, because EVERY time I want to go back to the page of my blog I am interested in, I have to perform unnecessary actions and refresh the loaded page.

This doesn't happen when I have a community forum page open. It only happens on the blogging platform and was not present some time ago.

Please remove this unnecessary redirection to https://vivaldi.net after each login/logout and let us stay on the blog page we were on.