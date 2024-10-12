Periodically reload a tab doesn't work
-
Hello together,
i couldn't find any good help on regarding to the problem i have, but I am looking for the function which lets the tabs reload on a periodic time.
On the official help-page of Vivaldi ( https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/ )
is written:
To reload a tab every X minutes:
Right-click on the Tab;
Select Periodic Reload;
And pick the interval between 1 and 30 minutes.
But when I do exactly that, there is no "Periodic Reload" in the menu which opens when right-clicking the tab. I use the german version of Vivaldi - screenshot here:
![alt text]( image url)
Couldn't find anything regarding to periodic reload in the settings, except for this:
![alt text]( image url)
I am already on the latest version 6.9.3447.54 on October 12th 2024
Would you please help me? I have a few tabs which I want to reload periodically and don't want to switch to another browser.
Have a great day!
-
@gosuhasu There is no such context menu in Fenster panel
Works for me on tab in tab bar.
-
Hi,
thank you for replying. This works
Interesting that the devs didn't implement this in other views of Vivaldi.
I find it more useful to have listed the tabs on the left of the screen (since monitors with 4:3 ratio are outdated long ago).
Thank you so much for helping me
-
@gosuhasu said in Periodically reload a tab doesn't work:
Interesting that the devs didn't implement this in other views of Vivaldi.
If you think such feature is useful, please read Request New Feature, open forum Feature Requests and post request.