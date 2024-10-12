Hello together,

i couldn't find any good help on regarding to the problem i have, but I am looking for the function which lets the tabs reload on a periodic time.

On the official help-page of Vivaldi ( https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-features/ )

is written:

To reload a tab every X minutes:

Right-click on the Tab;

Select Periodic Reload;

And pick the interval between 1 and 30 minutes.

But when I do exactly that, there is no "Periodic Reload" in the menu which opens when right-clicking the tab. I use the german version of Vivaldi - screenshot here:

![alt text]( image url)

Couldn't find anything regarding to periodic reload in the settings, except for this:

![alt text]( image url)

I am already on the latest version 6.9.3447.54 on October 12th 2024

Would you please help me? I have a few tabs which I want to reload periodically and don't want to switch to another browser.

Have a great day!