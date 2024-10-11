Hi,

Checking to see if anyone else is getting this issue.

I use a right-aligned tab-bar. When I click on the Trash icon that represents the Show Closed Tabs menu, the menu opens below the bottom of the screen making it unusable.

I've tried moving the tab bar and the behaviour persists for Left-aligned and Bottom-aligned tabs as well. It's the same behaviour in the top-aligned tab bar but there the closed tabs list is viewable.

I'm on KDE Plasma using Wayland on an Arch-based distro. This issue is not present in x11 but I'd prefer not to revert to x11 for a minor function issue in one application. And this was working fine until a few updates ago (Sorry I can't be more specific there - I tend to live with things until they begin to annoy me because a lot of this kind of thing is fixed as a matter of course.)