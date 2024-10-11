@yojimbo274064400 wasn't that because you put the account offline in your test? Did you have any preview text on the message list?

In my case it is really simple to verify due to the mail preview setting. I have that set to 2 lines preview. Upon receiving a message and if in the Unread view, that message remains there without any kind of preview and only showing the sender and subject unless I select/open the message.

If I then go to the account section of the panel (be it the root or a given IMAP folder) I don't have to select/open the message for the preview to appear. Simply scroll the message list until it shows the message in question and after a while (a second or two) it will appear. It behaves like it is pre-fetching all messages visible on the list pane.

I found this behavior because of this:

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/101700/download-fetch-of-messages-not-working

since I couldn't download and still can't download some messages and just scrolling through the account IMAP folders would populate the error log.

So I decided to report that as another bug and it was a good starting point for testing this again. So received the message and now even on my Unread view I see the preview loaded:

Never selected the message and the preview is there. My setting is to download only opened messages:

Anyway in my case I see the problem and albeit a minor one I reported it.