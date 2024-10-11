This was actually reported before: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/46268/ad-blocker-logs-spam-filter-list-regex-errors-in-syslog but that thread went into Archive category without being fixed. It's been over 4 years and syslog is still being constantly spammed with RE2 regex error lines.

10月 11 16:14:50 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634490.263280 2945 re2.cc:237] Error parsing '^https?:\/\/(?!assets|script|static)(?:[0-9a-z]{10,13}|[0-9a-z]{6})\.[0-9A-Za-z.\-_]+\/(?=[0-9a-z+\/...': invalid perl operator: (?! 10月 11 16:14:50 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634490.263305 2945 re2.cc:921] Invalid RE2: invalid perl operator: (?! 10月 11 16:14:50 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634490.274564 2945 re2.cc:237] Error parsing '^https?:\/\/(?!assets|script|static)(?:[0-9a-z]{10,13}|[0-9a-z]{6})\.[0-9A-Za-z.\-_]+\/(?=[0-9a-z+\/...': invalid perl operator: (?! 10月 11 16:14:50 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634490.274758 2945 re2.cc:921] Invalid RE2: invalid perl operator: (?! 10月 11 16:14:58 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634498.603064 2945 re2.cc:237] Error parsing '^https:\/\/[a-z]{5,12}\.com\/[a-z0-9]{1,20}\?[A-Za-z0-9]{15,22}=(?=.*[A-Z])[A-Za-z0-9%]{200,}$': invalid perl operator: (?= 10月 11 16:14:58 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634498.603111 2945 re2.cc:921] Invalid RE2: invalid perl operator: (?= 10月 11 16:14:58 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634498.603759 2945 re2.cc:237] Error parsing '^https?:\/\/(?:[a-z]{2}\.)?[0-9a-z]{5,16}\.[a-z]{3,7}\/[a-z](?=[a-z]{0,25}[0-9A-Z])[0-9a-zA-Z]{3,26}...': invalid perl operator: (?= 10月 11 16:14:58 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634498.603767 2945 re2.cc:921] Invalid RE2: invalid perl operator: (?= 10月 11 16:15:00 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634500.200672 2945 re2.cc:237] Error parsing '^https:\/\/[a-z]{5,12}\.com\/[a-z0-9]{1,20}\?[A-Za-z0-9]{15,22}=(?=.*[A-Z])[A-Za-z0-9%]{200,}$': invalid perl operator: (?= 10月 11 16:15:00 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634500.200686 2945 re2.cc:921] Invalid RE2: invalid perl operator: (?= 10月 11 16:15:00 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634500.201275 2945 re2.cc:237] Error parsing '^https?:\/\/(?:[a-z]{2}\.)?[0-9a-z]{5,16}\.[a-z]{3,7}\/[a-z](?=[a-z]{0,25}[0-9A-Z])[0-9a-zA-Z]{3,26}...': invalid perl operator: (?= 10月 11 16:15:00 dell vivaldi-stable[2952]: E0000 00:00:1728634500.201288 2945 re2.cc:921] Invalid RE2: invalid perl operator: (?=

It's already known that some adblock rules (either in the built-in adblocker or in Adguard or some other extensions) triggers this error, but this seems rather easy to fix: just don't log error for adblocker regex parse errors except for when the rule list is updated.

For a user actively surfing through the Internet, this error triggers thousands - sometimes tens of thousands times a single day. Basically my syslog content is full of it, which makes debugging other things very difficult. It also causes unnecessary disk writes, which in turn could lead to periodic lagging on systems without an SSD.

My environment is Manjaro Linux latest, with Vivaldi latest (currently 6.9.3447.51 ).

The original thread also contains a workaround but it unfortunately only works for rsyslogd .

Please can we get a fix on this issue?