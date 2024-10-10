The Unified Inbox and other Unified folders are great, but sometimes you have an account that you don't want to show up in the unified folders.

For example, if you have a high traffic account.. that receives a lot of messages.. you know the kind of email account that you don't even mark all messages read since so much mail comes in to that.

Or maybe you have an account that you need to use occasionally but you just don't want it in the unified folders.. like maybe your unified stuff is all work related but you have one personal account on the profile.

So if you could just check a box in the account mail settings for the account that would indicate whether or not its messages should appear in the unified folders, that would be great.

note: I couldn't figure out how to search if this was already a request, I mean I couldn't figure out what keywords to search for