I apologize if I have overseen this topic somewhere. I really searched and found something about Zoom and so on but nothing about FB Messenger which I use together with WA in the panel. Am simply used of hitting the camera symbol in FB messenger (and also in WA) when I VC with my wife. When I try that in Vivaldi then nothing happens. No blocked popup and nothing. Simply nothing. So of course it might be that I do something totally wrong. Am not sure. I found nothing in the settings except that I allowed messenger access to cam and mic.

So if this feature is not implemented then this would be my request. For now I still start Opera always to use the vc option. Would love to do all with Vivaldi.