@Catweazle Bro you know what I'm getting from reading your texts? The typical mindset of a Microsoft Windows user which was cultivated by using their rotten products for 30 years.

I don't blame you, the typical Windows user has mentaly suffered from crashes, Blue Screens of Death, formats, borked updates, malware, viruses, antivirus and firewall notifications pop-ups that he does not understand, in general an approach based on confusion, fear and despair, insecurity (did my Antivirus really delete the virus, could it be a false-positive?, I still see some missing .dll popups, should I format better?), intimidation, while being brainwashed by reading tons of compulsive articles by the (capitalistic) press that gladly plays with them.

Apart from them the typical Microsoft Windows user continues and fuels that viscious cycle corrupting his mind even more by trying to find cracked versions of Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office that need rootkits to install, cracked proprietary software, because it is really expensive, while still feeling insecure and vulnerable not really knowing what the cracked proprietary software does in the background.

With all of the above the typical Microsoft Windows user has additionally unwillingly developed the Stockholm Syndrome. Having that can affect other aspects of one's life too, since it works subconsciously.

All of the above leads us to the source of the problem: Microsoft Windows, a tiling window manager on top of DOS, was never designed to be a true OS in the first place.

You need to install GNU/Linux and get rid of Microsoft Windows to free your mind and calm your soul.

(If you desperately need some software written for Microsoft Windows, install Microsoft Windows in a Virtual Machine, there you can block Microsoft Windows having network access alltogether).