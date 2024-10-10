vpn and anti virus
Smeeding2535
i am on vivaldi for linux. I like to dance with the one who brung me. Does vivaldi offer me a vivaldi vpn? and also a anti-virus protection app in linux of course. Thank you....b³
@Smeeding2535 said in vpn and anti virus:
Does vivaldi offer me a vivaldi vpn?
No, Vivaldi has no VPN integrated.
But you can use a VPN extension or a real VPN network on your Linux.
and also a anti-virus protection app in linux of course.
Why do you need a antivirus app? Please explain your concerns.
As i know there is no good antivirus app for Linux. Too slow, to much interaction and disturbing web browsers. And often antivirus scanners have issues leading to open security holes in Linux.
But may be other users can tell you more which antivirus they use.
Smeeding2535
@Smeeding2535, all browser VPN are not really VPN, but proxies (I use the CyberGhost extension, its free, somwhat simple, but no logs and no limits, good for skippng Country restrictions and hiding IP, enough for me). But there is nothing which can substitute an Desktop VPN, because it must create the tunel, before the browser connect to your ISP, impossible with an browser "VPN".
Well, AV for Linux, the only free one is ClamAV (95% detection quote), all other are paid and pretty expensive (BitDefenderAvast, Kaspersky, Sophos).
Linux, as a minority OS, has never suffered as many attacks with Malware as Windows, which with this experience today with its Defender is the best armored OS (although in itself a Spyware), in Linux they have rested too much on their laurels and therefore it lacks good protection and the companies that now have to adapt their products for this OS are left to pay very well by losing customers on Windows..
Activate the Malware filters in Vivaldi, be carfull in the network and little more you can do.
edwardp Soprano Supporters Ambassador
This thread is from Reddit, from two years ago, pertaining to Mint and whether antivirus is needed on Linux.
@Catweazle said in vpn and anti virus:
Linux, as a minority OS, has never suffered as many attacks with Malware as Windows, which with this experience today with its Defender is the best armored OS (although in itself a Spyware), in Linux they have rested too much on their laurels and therefore it lacks good protection and the companies that now have to adapt their products for this OS are left to pay very well by losing customers on Windows..
If you are completely clueless about what UNIX and by inheritance GNU/Linux (and the BSDs) are and how they fundamentally work completely different than Windoze, then you 'd better not comment at all. Viruses and all kind of malware and the market associated with them are there because of Microsoft's splendid OS.
@npro, I know that Linux works completely different from Windows, but this has nothing to do with that it is more secure.
Malware can completely render important documents and files unusable, regardless of the OS you use or the system. The only difference is that in the case of the system the consequences are less because it is free and easily replaceable.
Linux has only been saved, just like MacOS for many years, because the vast majority of attacks were directed at Windows, but this is changing in recent times and for this reason Mac also now has a built-in equivalence to Windows Defender.
But in Linux things have not improved much, although now at least some AV companies have decided to release versions for Linux, although they also charge very well for it.
No OS is immune to malware, not even Linux.
https://arstechnica.com/security/2024/01/a-previously-unknown-worm-has-been-stealthily-targeting-linux-devices-for-a-year/
https://arstechnica.com/security/2023/12/stealthy-linux-rootkit-found-in-the-wild-after-going-undetected-for-2-years/
https://linuxsecurity.com/features/must-read-articles/linux-malware-the-truth-about-this-growing-threat-updated
etc.
@Catweazle You are repeating the same wrong thing, which is answered in the link you have provided:
To quote your links:
The majority of malware exploits on Linux systems can be attributed to misconfigured servers.”
malware attacks can be attributed to administration issues and cyber security vulnerabilities in individual accounts instead of to poor operations.
As a user, you don't have ports open so you don't have to worry and you certainly don't need AV. You also don't run software as root, a famous M$ tradition, nor is it a common practice to search and download software from some randomie in the internet. And there is not such a thing about "Linux things have not improved much", they don't need to.
According to ESET security researchers, the Operation Windigo botnet, which uses Cdorked web servers to compromise Apache and more, has been detected in 26,000 infections since May 2013. The infamous ZeroAccess Windows-based botnet had infected nearly two million Windows PCs before it was taken down in December 2013.
26.000 vs. 2.000.000, 'nough said.
Despite the growing number of data and network security threats targeting Linux systems, there is still solid evidence that Linux is secure by design.
Secure by design, that's the impotant word. Microsoft's OS was never designed to be secure in the first place.
P.S. Anyone who buys an IoT device is a complete idiot, these things are made to just sell crap once and are never supported (= they have unpatched holes), because more crap needs to be sold.
@npro, yes, 26.000 vs, 2.000.000, but how is this comparison expressed in percentages of users?
What you say means nothing, it only shows that Windows has suffered the vast majority of attacks because it is by far the most used OS of all, especially the most used in all types of large companies. It is logical that hackers develop malware mainly for this OS.
But if you are convinced that Linux is well protected, all I have to do is wish you luck..
@Catweazle Thanks you have convinced me that GNU/Linux (that I've been using since 1998 -in parallel with Windows 95 & 98- so I don't know anything about them) is not well protected and insecure, I will make a Microsoft account and buy and switch to Microsoft Windows 11 asap and buy and install 3 firewalls and 3 Antiviruses
@npro, sarcasm aside, don't understand me wrong, I'm not saying that Linux is a bad option and that it is preferable to use Windows, far from this.
Windows 95 and 98, up to Windows 7 or 8, certainly required a ton of third-party protection to be safe, which is currently no longer necessary, due to the good protections it incorporates by default (improved Firewall, Sandbox, the Defender improved to one of the best AV, even against rootkits), I'm talking about protection against the threats that currently exist, I'm not talking of privacy or that there are no other problems that require intervention by the user (bloatware, spying telemetries, key and screenlogger now in W11, tons of innecesary services, M$ spam, etc., which in each version is worse).
A necessary protection against all types of malware that today circulate on the web, not only for Windows, as before, but due to the increase in users and servers that use Linux, also for these OS.
M$ has learned very well by increasing and improving its protection, the same Apple, but not Linux, which does not have it by default. Most distros don't even have a second Keyring to encrypt saved passwords and they can be read by anyone accessing an unattended computer, as Example.
@Catweazle Bro you know what I'm getting from reading your texts? The typical mindset of a Microsoft Windows user which was cultivated by using their rotten products for 30 years.
I don't blame you, the typical Windows user has mentaly suffered from crashes, Blue Screens of Death, formats, borked updates, malware, viruses, antivirus and firewall notifications pop-ups that he does not understand, in general an approach based on confusion, fear and despair, insecurity (did my Antivirus really delete the virus, could it be a false-positive?, I still see some missing .dll popups, should I format better?), intimidation, while being brainwashed by reading tons of compulsive articles by the (capitalistic) press that gladly plays with them.
Apart from them the typical Microsoft Windows user continues and fuels that viscious cycle corrupting his mind even more by trying to find cracked versions of Microsoft Windows and Microsoft Office that need rootkits to install, cracked proprietary software, because it is really expensive, while still feeling insecure and vulnerable not really knowing what the cracked proprietary software does in the background.
With all of the above the typical Microsoft Windows user has additionally unwillingly developed the Stockholm Syndrome. Having that can affect other aspects of one's life too, since it works subconsciously.
All of the above leads us to the source of the problem: Microsoft Windows, a tiling window manager on top of DOS, was never designed to be a true OS in the first place.
You need to install GNU/Linux and get rid of Microsoft Windows to free your mind and calm your soul.
(If you desperately need some software written for Microsoft Windows, install Microsoft Windows in a Virtual Machine, there you can block Microsoft Windows having network access alltogether).
-
@npro Do not blame Windows users, they are not brainwashed, Microsoft was flooding educational institutions over decades with their products giving them low prices. So a addiction to M$ was created.
There are many Windows users who do not have a chance to get similar software on Linux as on Windows. Gaming on Linux was mostly bad or unsupported over the years. GPU drivers very often cause trouble on Linux.
Linux on Desktop lost the chance to spread.
Too much different desktops, installation of programs complicated, problems with GPUs, strange UI concepts, missing programs.
Sad, but true.
That is, I'm not a brainwashed Windows user, but I know the advantages and also the drawbacks from Linux, which I used in the past (Kubuntu), also in the future I'll use Linux wen W10 lose its support next Year (November?). Instead of updating to W11, I'll use my current gutted to 1GB W10 and Linux (prob.Mint or Q4OS) in Dual boot, using Windows locally.
My main activity has been online for almost a quarter of a century and it is irrelevant to me which OS I use for this, but that the OS works and offers me without great bricolage all the support I need, adapting it to my needs, in the case of Windows out everything I don't want or need (almost everything apart from the OS itself). That's how I've always done it.
The last BSOD I saw with W95 many years ago, no viruses or malware either, except from a Browser Hijacker in W XP (easy to remove)
-
Funfact: M$ Defender for Endpoiunt can be installed on Linux – ⇒ https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p6L6X1Nhx3k
And antivirus is not unusual anymore on Linux as i know f.ex. ESET, Bitdefender, Microsoft.
@DoctorG, funfact, M$ also offers distros in it's Sore, even Kali Linux. Well, GitHub is also from M$. Also a way bigger software catalogue as Linux, even in FOSS, a lot of these without real alternatives in Linux, eg. ShareX.
-
Git is a system developed by Linus Torvalds, the developer of Linux. Github (a platform using Git) was bought by Microsoft, many devs have left because of that and there are better alternatives.
Antiviruses on Linux are installed in mailservers only to cover Microsoft Windows malware circulating around i.e. in order to help Microsoft Windows users not spread the viruses/trojans/malware/rootkits between each other more.
@DoctorG said in vpn and anti virus:
So a addiction to M$ was created.
With addiction you brainwash yourself into a specific mindset. This mindset does not apply to GNU/Linux which is not Microsoft Windows, nor does it want to be.
@DoctorG said in vpn and anti virus:
Linux on Desktop lost the chance to spread.
Too much different desktops, installation of programs complicated, problems with GPUs, strange UI concepts, missing programs.
Sad, but true.
That's basically wrong but it is another subject.