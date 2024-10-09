Tempest is another Chromium based browser from Ireland, with some interesting features and, like Vivaldi an inbuild ad/trackerblocker.

It has also an own privacy focused search engine, Tempest search, which I'm currently testing (take also a look, @stardepp, for your collection).

I don't know what this browser is like, maybe someone here already uses or has used it and can say something more.

In any case, it is to be welcomed that the EU is also getting its act together to be able to compete in a market dominated by the US and China, until now only defended by Vivaldi, after the failure a few years ago of the French UR browser and the testimonial presence of the German. KDE Konqueror.