Very tiny bug but clicking anywhere on the very top of the address bar causes the window to maximize/minimize because of the custom title bar.

This can be worked around by turning off "Maximize: Windows dragged to top edge" in the Plasma mouse settings or by turning on Use Native Window on Vivaldi

I (and probably other people) tend to do this a lot. I often have my browser fullscreen while i do stuff with files or other apps and i always click the empty space at the top of the address bar to focus back onto Vivaldi. An official fix would be nice!