If I visit a website I like to explore different links there.

I open the links in new tabs like usual which works.

I would like to open this tabs instead usual in a tab group rooted by the actual site. To structure the tab-bar during browsing.

At android I hold the link and tap "Open in new Tabgroup" which works like I discribe above.

This I havn't found on Windows-Desktop-Version.

Normally I use 3rd-Mousewheel or ctrl+leftClick to open links in new tabs.

I would like e.g. use ctrl+3rd-Mousewheel to open the link in an new tab-group.

Or at least have on option in the context menu to do this.