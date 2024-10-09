@martinreyhan2052 said in Sync email accounts:

synching all of my electronic mail accounts [Gmail, ProtonMail, etc.] with Vivaldi, so that everything is in one place, ready to go.

I'm not sure if I understand exactly what you mean, and I think @mib2berlin may also be on the wrong track. @mib2berlin's answer is about sharing such account information between two different installations of Vivaldi. I think you are asking about a way to download emails from existing email accounts that you currently access through their webpages right into Vivaldi on your PC?

If so, then that is possible using the integrated email client. The help file should get you going, there is a special section on GMail. https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/add-and-manage-mail-accounts/

Proton mail is a bit more complicated to set up, because it requires you to install a separate "bridge" app on your PC first. We have several threads on the forum about getting proton mail to work with Vivaldi, see for example here

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95078/proton-mail-integration/4?_=1721232305909