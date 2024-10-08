@JoeDanbusky I cannot speak for #1, but for #2, a mail server with a responsible e-mail provider, will prohibit a connection, if there are too many simultaneous connections to the account at once.

If this scenario occurs too frequently, then the provider may lock, or restrict the account.

If you have a smartphone that is also trying to connect at the same time as a desktop, see if the phone's e-mail app has a setting to turn off its network connection. This will cut down on the number of simultaneous connections and hopefully resolve that issue.