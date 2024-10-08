Hello,

my problem: The back button has unfortunately disappeared and even with ALT+-< it is not possible to return to the last page visited. The phenomenon does not occur on a specific website, but is permanently present.

It would be great if someone could help me to get this functionality back, because working like this is no fun.

My software and settings:

OS: Ubuntu 20.04.6 LTS 64-bit

Gnome version: 3.36.8

WindowManager: X11

Vivaldi: 6.9.3447.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

Überarbeitung: 182bbf0e4fdf8cd7876d2b24819fde3147f9af97

JavaScript: V8 12.8.374.36

User agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/128.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

To solve the problem, I first searched the ‘Vivaldi for Linux’ forum for a solution (and found nothing suitable) and then consulted the Troubleshooting Issues. With the exception of No. 8 (browser data was deliberately not deleted so as not to make the work any more difficult) and No. 12 (security software is not installed), all the suggested tests were carried out with the following results:

No. 1, 2, 4, 5, 6, 7, 9, 10: no change: back button remains disappeared

No. 3: The back button appears in Vivaldi's guest profile

No. 11: The back button appears in Firefox and Chrome

Please, who knows what to do?

Thank you very much!