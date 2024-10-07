Unsolved customizing mail icon on address bar?
-
How do you change the mail toolbar button (address bar)'s icon?
on some of my profiles it just looks stupid - exactly like this >>_
on other profiles it looks like a custom icon I probably set but I can't figure out how I would have done that.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@dalinar Hi, the
>>_is the default icon for a command chain.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/shortcuts/command-chains/
You can change this icon in Settings > Themes by editing your theme:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/browser-themes/#Custom_Icons
-
so i would lose my new mail icon if I change the theme?
-
@Pathduck in the theme it shows a nice envelope mail icon already, why is it using a command chain icon?
ah I have a Command Chain called "Mail" whose action is just "Mail"
so you need to use command chains to add a mail button?
or is this something that was the case before but now you can add mail buttons directly?
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@dalinar I don't know what you're trying to do or what you've done.
I just know that
>>_means a command chain and you can change command chain icons in the theme editor. The rest you have to figure out yourself - I don't use Vivaldi Mail.
-
just a toolbar button to open Mail , but I guess from your answer it means such a button doesn't exist and I need to use a command chain (which is ok, just trying to understand the situation with Vivaldi buttons these days)