Live streamins Instagram - problem
Hi. I need your help, please.
When I enter on a live video on Instagram I can´t watch it.
The images freezes.
I already cleared the cache, uninstall and isntall the app, I also installed an older version but the problem remains.
Everything was fine 2 days agora.
Can someone help me?
Thanks.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Laziense Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/