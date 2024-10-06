@sgunhouse said in Vivaldi as the default browser shipped with Linux:

@NetscapeNavigator If they are expecting Vivaldi to be "free as in speech" as they like to phrase ir, they will be disappointed. Vivaldi is not available under the GPL (any version), the Apache license, or any similar license. Having said that, there was at least one version of Linux that included old Opera (Presto-based) as default, so I'm certain Vivaldi has no qualms with a version of Linux including it as default browser. It's just that the license belongs to Vivaldi, and therefore won't match any FOSS license.

I am not worried about if something is open source or not.

Firefox, for example, is open source, but today they're including adware, spyware, and every AI (artificial intelligence) imaginable (some I've never heard of before). Just because something is free, open source, does not mean it is better. Arguably, there are virus programs hosted on GitHub that are technically, free and open source, but I do not think they're making the world a better place, anymore than Firefox is, today.

That said, I am not shy about non-free media codecs, firmware, drivers, and alike. I think the old school mindset that everything must be FOSS, has held Linux back for some time now.

Putting all that aside, my inquire was not to obtain the code or rights to Vivaldi. My inquire was whether you could bundle Vivaldi into a free (meaning, no cost) Linux distribution, or would that somehow violate Vivaldi's terms?