So I've been encountering a problem where Vivaldi stops working for new Tabs and Sites. I can look through already open Tabs just fine unless I try to click on a link or anything like this.

Then it just opens either the Error Site which I linked an Image down below or just doesn't do anything at all. This Problem is Fixed after a quick restart of Vivaldi itself but is still really annoying to deal with.

I can't force this to happen as it happens on it's own periodically so Extention Testing would be really inconvenient.

Error Site:

https://imgur.com/a/bw3O1S7

Extentions:

https://imgur.com/a/lLinvob

I'll gladly answer any questions and hope my provided information is sufficient.