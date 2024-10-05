Bug, where Vivaldi can't open new tabs and sites in existing tabs
So I've been encountering a problem where Vivaldi stops working for new Tabs and Sites. I can look through already open Tabs just fine unless I try to click on a link or anything like this.
Then it just opens either the Error Site which I linked an Image down below or just doesn't do anything at all. This Problem is Fixed after a quick restart of Vivaldi itself but is still really annoying to deal with.
I can't force this to happen as it happens on it's own periodically so Extention Testing would be really inconvenient.
Error Site:
https://imgur.com/a/bw3O1S7
Extentions:
https://imgur.com/a/lLinvob
I'll gladly answer any questions and hope my provided information is sufficient.
