Trying out Vivaldi and I have a question about the mail functionality
Hello,
I am new to Vivalid, decided I wanted to try it out. So far so good, but I have a question about the mail functionality. I have added my mail account but the problem I am having is that all my mail folder show up as separate folder, as in I am not seeing my folder structure with sub-folders which I do see in my Roundcube webmail. I can't find a setting to change this behavior or is there a hidden setting elsewhere which I could turn off or on to make it show my sub-folder structure?
@inittux Do I understand correctly that in your webmail interface you have created not only folders but SUB-folders in those folders?
@Ayespy Yes that is correct in my webmail interface I do have sub-folders in those folders, as in in I have some main categories and some sub-categories of those. So depending on the category I have several layers of sub-folders.
@inittux So far as I know, the Vivaldi mail client can not, in its present stage of development, accommodate a folder tree structure.
@Ayespy I had a suspicion that might be the case. Thanks for verifying that. I'll just keep using my normal webmail for now and check on developments for that again in a few months. Thanks for your help!
yojimbo274064400
Look under All Account > Mailbox name. For example this is what I see:
@yojimbo274064400 Hmmm... Let me play with this some...
@yojimbo274064400 You are right! I didn't see if you scrolled down further you have all accounts. What I was looking at before is "Custom Folders". I went looking further in the mail settings menu and I found I can disable all the things I don't want displayed. This looks great now, now I can test out a bit further now that I can work with this. Thanks a lot of showing that!
@inittux Vivaldi is by design not folder centric. They have done a lot to support workflows that rely on folders, for example the built in filters don't yet allow automatically moving emails to certain folders (feature request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/74937/add-mail-filter-action-move-to-imap-folder) and there are no local folders. So if you want to do folder magic, you are better off tinkering with the web interface of your accounts.
Also check my signature to find out why you don't want to use folders in the first place
@WildEnte I don't do automatic filtering because I don't get much personal mail, for work I do use automatic filtering saves from from having to move around mails that are sent my automatic systems but I use a different mail client for work.
@yojimbo274064400 showed me where to look for sub-folder structure, so it's all good now. As said I am still trying out Vivaldi and I am not about to change my way of doing things just because Vivaldi thinks I should do it differently and I am not starting a discussion about folders. But I can agree with some of your points but I have a pretty good overview on my folders especially the important ones and my personal mail folder structure is close to perfect, however my work mail folder structure is a mess and I could probably do with no folders there. Maybe in the new year I will do that