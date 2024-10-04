Bug?: Saves Workspaces "pinned tabs" when the user simply is saving a few tabs he selected in one workspace
- Select a few tabs in a workspace
- right click save as session
- edit/view contents - tooltip in sessions sidebar hovering over that session will list all workspaces and each workspace will say "Pinned Tabs" .
I do not know if it actually will restore pinned tabs or not, but all of these workspaces with "Pinned Tabs" clutter up the sidebar and doesn't make sense since the user simply save tabs from a single workspace, not any of those other workspaces.
@dalinar
Hi, in no pinned tabs are in the workspace it does not show it.
The workspaces are always saved but the pinned tabs not, seems like a bug to me.
Pinned tabs are not saved but shown in the tooltip.
I can confirm it if you report it but these graphical glitches get very low priority.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I just tried it again. I mean selected 3 tabs and saved as session.
I did not check every workspace if they actually had pinned tabs when I saved the 3 selected tabs but the ones I did check did not have any pinned tabs.. and I think I probably don't have pinned tabs in the other workspaces either (but I can't say 100% because I didn't check)
as you can see here each workspace says "Pinned Tabs"
the only real tabs are the last 3 at the bottom that I saved to the session.
Most of the workspaces have just 1 tab (in the real workspace in the browser I mean) and 1 has 4 tabs.. but what I mean is I don't think any of them are actually pinned tabs.
might as well report it.
@dalinar
Please report it, maybe a tester or developer can reproduce it.
Cheers, mib
what is the bug tracker url?
@dalinar
F1 and search for bug should help or:
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username, please.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib