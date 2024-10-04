Friday poll: Mail, Calendar and Feeds
marialeal Vivaldi Team
Time to talk about one of the biggest gems of our desktop browser: our built-in Mail and Calendar clients, and our very own Feed Reader!
Since launching in June 2022, these powerful tools have received many improvements (40 fixes for Mail & Calendar in the 6.9 release!). But as it is the case with many of the Vivaldi features, this productivity combo has fans and haters alike Which group do you belong to? Go cast your vote at vivaldi.net
Jokes aside, if there is anything keeping you from trying these out, this is your time to let us know! We're all ears.
Wishing everyone a nice weekend!
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
i would if it was as easy as just using gmail directly i guess i just prefer the web interface plus on mobile they have an app too
@marialeal I use them. Mail, on every desktop/laptop machine. Calendar on only my main "Home" tower.
Why? The purpose of calendar for me is to be able to schedule, track and record things from any device/all devices, including mobile, and there is no easy way to do this with Vivaldi. If there were a central way to sync Vivaldi Calendar with both desktop and mobile devices, and it was intuitive and transparent, it would totally replace Google Calendar for me.
Ideal scene: A Vivaldi Calendar server (sync hub). A Vivaldi Calendar mobile app. Vivaldi mail/calendar desktop function. The ability to knit these together.
I never used RSS until Vivaldi added it. Now I've got about 80 feeds, and I'm adding more.
I have been using only Feed, but not lately. I also have some other rss client I am using now.
I wish mail was a standalone app. I have Thunderbird installed.
Only feed and calendar. As a retiree I don't have a lot of mail, so I've enough with using the mail services simply as bookmarks.
@Catweazle I don't understand this term, "retiree. "
Folgore101 Patron Translator
At home i use all 3, especially Mail and Feed, and i am quite comfortable, i would like to use Mail in the office too but Office365 with the custom domain unfortunately still doesn't work.
@Ayespy said in Friday poll: Mail, Calendar and Feeds:
@Catweazle I don't understand this term, "retiree. "
Retired and rickety, son
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
I do not use it, because missing so much for my professional use case:
- OpenPGP and S/MIME
- CardDAV
- Templates global and for each user
- Export of settings
- Export of address book
- Filters
- Macros
- Keyboard accessibility
- Extensions to enhance Vivaldi Mail
But i think for most regular users Vivaldi Mail is fine.
derDay Supporters
RSS since the beginning, mail after some months (switched from POP to IMAP, too) and calendar since some weeks.
I have a paper calendar for daily use but the online one is good for one time tasks/reminders
I use it, although at home I don't need mail all that much, and I can't use it at work where we have Outlook and ActiveSync which Vivaldi Mail does not support). I love the integration in the browser (and for that reason at work I use outlook through the web interface in Vivaldi, and while it's ok, I'd much rather use Vivaldi)
I use the calendar, with a CalDAV server running ok my NAS. This syncs via DAVx5 to my phone and, (important for keeping the family running ) my wife's devices. I also subscribe to some web calendars, eg from my kids' school. I just don't like to miss things - Cats in the cradle
Vivaldi Mail is pretty good. Only the discontinued (and spiritual predecessor) Opera M2 was better for my needs, mainly because M2 allowed labeling emails with keyboard shortcuts, hiding filtered emails, and didn't get a hiccup when I sent emails to myself.
There are many good mail feature requests and I'm looking forward to seeing you implement some of them going forward!
stardepp Translator Ambassador
I feel very free to use Vivaldi Mail, Calendar.
This allowed me to remove Thunderbird.
I would really like the feed reader to look and work like the “Feedbro” extension:
joeduffus Soprano Ambassador
RSS feeds are the biggest boon for me. The feed reader is terrific for keeping up with certain podcasts, news feeds for which I need to get timely notifications, and YouTube channels.
I don't exactly stress the Mail client. I have it set up for my vivaldi account, two ancient AOL addresses I have long abandoned, and a GMail account that gets mostly newsletters and junk. So, it's pretty much read-only for me.
Calendar is similarly untaxed. Sports teams game schedules, and the odd meeting invite.
I'd love to see account details synced across at least Vivaldi desktop instances. Mobile is a lesser need, especially from the mail/calendar side, but would it be possible to add the feed reader to Vivaldi's mobile offerings?
Hi @marialeal. I make use of all of the Tools available to me except web mail which I find "clunky".
However, in Vivaldi Mail -- which I use daily -- I have some improvements which I've been requesting; some, for more than a year (or else it feels like it). You said "We're all ears" so here goes.
I use the Mail // Labels tool every day with some frustration. For those of us who may use multiple labels on a single item; ex: important + foloup, it takes multiple steps b/c adding choice by checkmark does not exist. Adding this function would save lots of time.
Vivaldi has Flags & Labels but no way to search on them. It is true the user can get closer by scrolling the Flag or Label folders but that's seems awfully primitive in a sophisticated program like Vivaldi.
In current latest & greatest iteration of the Snapshot, it is not possible to enter images after enabling "Rich Text and Images" b/c the function is no longer available.
Finally, I wanted to donate to the Vivaldi efforts but discovered there was no way to pay vial PayPal which I use as I'm a little shy about putting my bank creds online.
That's it. Thanks for the opportunity to speak my piece. Now I'm going back to playing with all the wonderful, new // updated functions in the current Snapshot.
Jan Rifkinson
Ridgefield, CT
@janrif Don't use Calendar, but definitely mail and feeds.
paul1149 Supporters
As luck would have it I just revisited V Mail this week. I wanted to like it, but I can't adapt to the way its folders work. I also appreciate Thunderbird's ability to use Dark Mode even in the mail body.
@paul1149 That's so funny. In spite of its relative immaturity and feature-incompleteness, Vivaldi Mail fits me like an old shoe, while Thunderbird makes me a little crazy. I simply can't get comfortable with it, plus it's a data hog.
barbudo2005
Said:
I would really like the feed reader to look and work like the “Feedbro” extension.
What's the point? You already drive a Lexus.
-
@sgunhouse said in Friday poll: Mail, Calendar and Feeds:
@janrif Don't use Calendar, but definitely mail and feeds.
Why not Calendar; seems to working ok here?