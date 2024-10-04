Hi @marialeal. I make use of all of the Tools available to me except web mail which I find "clunky".

However, in Vivaldi Mail -- which I use daily -- I have some improvements which I've been requesting; some, for more than a year (or else it feels like it). You said "We're all ears" so here goes.

I use the Mail // Labels tool every day with some frustration. For those of us who may use multiple labels on a single item; ex: important + foloup, it takes multiple steps b/c adding choice by checkmark does not exist. Adding this function would save lots of time.

Vivaldi has Flags & Labels but no way to search on them. It is true the user can get closer by scrolling the Flag or Label folders but that's seems awfully primitive in a sophisticated program like Vivaldi.

In current latest & greatest iteration of the Snapshot, it is not possible to enter images after enabling "Rich Text and Images" b/c the function is no longer available.

Finally, I wanted to donate to the Vivaldi efforts but discovered there was no way to pay vial PayPal which I use as I'm a little shy about putting my bank creds online.

That's it. Thanks for the opportunity to speak my piece. Now I'm going back to playing with all the wonderful, new // updated functions in the current Snapshot.

Jan Rifkinson

Ridgefield, CT