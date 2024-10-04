so I know there's no chance that you'd guys would implement this but I thought I'd mention it anyhow.

I like google (a lot of people don't) but I find it gives good results.. of course not as good as they used to be.

But it has a major flaw... when it is run on VPN it inevitably asks the user to fill in 2-3 pictures worth of puzzle captchas

there already is setting for a different search engine when in private mode.. or for images... so it would be great if there would be one you could choose for when the VPN is connected.. I found that most non-google search engines don't mind if you are using a VPN.. it is just google that is annoying about it

update: I'm not sure if this happens when you're logged into google. but if you go in private mode (so not logged in) on vpn, then it will for sure happen often