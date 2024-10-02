Using the CSS approach what does one need in the way of the proper script to enter into the css file to apply a gradient coloring to the Title bar, the Menu bar, the Nav bar & the tabs tool bar?

I'm very new to Vivaldi & I'd like to try & recreate the Noia theme for Vivaldi.. which involves gradient shading, horizontal dividers, compact nav buttons, shallow height tabs & tab bar, a throbbing highlighted active tab.

I'm not very good at creating the scripting that is entered into a css file, can drag & drop with no issue, just don't have enough experience where creating the proper worded script to created the effect is concerned.

thx in advance for any help