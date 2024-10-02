Gradient coloring for the *Header*, Menu bar, Navigation bar, tabs toolbar
Using the CSS approach what does one need in the way of the proper script to enter into the css file to apply a gradient coloring to the Title bar, the Menu bar, the Nav bar & the tabs tool bar?
I'm very new to Vivaldi & I'd like to try & recreate the Noia theme for Vivaldi.. which involves gradient shading, horizontal dividers, compact nav buttons, shallow height tabs & tab bar, a throbbing highlighted active tab.
I'm not very good at creating the scripting that is entered into a css file, can drag & drop with no issue, just don't have enough experience where creating the proper worded script to created the effect is concerned.
thx in advance for any help
@55trucker Something like this:
.tab-position .tab.active { background-image: linear-gradient(yellow, red, yellow); }
https://www.w3schools.com/css/css3_gradients.asp
And I'm not going to dig up all the selectors for this very ambitious project of yours - but you should be able to inspect the UI and find them yourself.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
Yes indeed, that's a gradient coloring, that looks like a tab you've applied the shading to, how do I word the script to apply the shading to all of the above mentioned bars?
@55trucker That's what I said - I'm not going to supply you a ready-made CSS to do all you want, you'll have to learn on the job...
First step: Learn to inspect the UI so you can find the selectors you need.
Something like this:
* { background-image: linear-gradient(yellow, red, yellow); }
Cool eh!
Yikes!
talk about loud & in your face
I take it that css script writing is unique in the wording from browser platform to browser platform. The css entries that provide a particular result in Firefox will not function in Vivaldi?
I was under the impression that that css formats were universal.
Firefox is a Quantum browser & Vivaldi is a Chromium browser?
@55trucker said in Gradient coloring for the *Header*, Menu bar, Navigation bar, tabs toolbar:
The css entries that provide a particular result in Firefox will not function in Vivaldi?
Firefox is a Quantum browser & Vivaldi is a Chromium browser?
That's right.
I was under the impression that that css formats were universal.
CSS is a standard controlled by the W3C, yes.
But the HTML code it styles differs, like any web page differs from another. And Vivaldi's UI is basically just HTML+CSS.