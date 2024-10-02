I just updated to 6.9.3447.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) on Linux.

Now there's several bookmark bar folders added called "Shopping" and "Travel" with useless spam links.

Furthermore, my "Start Page" (which is supposed to be fully blank) now contains a vile "Amazon" entry.

It has now become painfully clear to me that the Vivaldi team has zero interest in fixing the numerous extremely serious security and privacy issues, or even the Vivaldi-unique (not even Chromium-caused) rendering issue where it highlights the wrong table row when you "autoscroll". But recently they seem to be actively adding garbage to make any sensible user flee as fast as they can run.

I'm THIS close to abandoning this browser forever, in spite of all the work I've put in to switch over from Pale Moon and earlier Firefox. Frankly the only reason I haven't is that the others are even more user-hostile and dystopian.

The Web truly is dead.