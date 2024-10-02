A bunch of SPAM added with the latest Vivaldi micro-update...
frustratedvivaldier
I just updated to
6.9.3447.51 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)on Linux.
Now there's several bookmark bar folders added called "Shopping" and "Travel" with useless spam links.
Furthermore, my "Start Page" (which is supposed to be fully blank) now contains a vile "Amazon" entry.
It has now become painfully clear to me that the Vivaldi team has zero interest in fixing the numerous extremely serious security and privacy issues, or even the Vivaldi-unique (not even Chromium-caused) rendering issue where it highlights the wrong table row when you "autoscroll". But recently they seem to be actively adding garbage to make any sensible user flee as fast as they can run.
I'm THIS close to abandoning this browser forever, in spite of all the work I've put in to switch over from Pale Moon and earlier Firefox. Frankly the only reason I haven't is that the others are even more user-hostile and dystopian.
The Web truly is dead.
The older partner bookmarks for getting some revenue are now copied into separate SpeedDials.
That's all.
⇒ https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
Delete the SpeedDial if unneeded and if you do not want to support Vivaldi to grow.
You call it Spam? Sad to see you in such bad mood because of these new added SpeedDials.
even more user-hostile and dystopian.
Sad, but that is your negative opinion.
And a rant is not a solution or attracting others to help or discuss.
But if a product and community is so bad for you, leave it to stay in better mood.
@frustratedvivaldier If you do not donate or help others, but want a browser without any cost, then you should accept that sometimes partner bookmarks and searches are added.
If you can't, visit and support some open-source project which gives you a browser without such disturbance.
You do not need to announce that you want to remove the browser and leave community.
Have much fun with an other product and their best support. I wish you the best.
Bon voyage!
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
This is easily solved forever by simply:
- Create a new folder, named whatever
- Set the new folder as Speed Dial
- Move the bookmarks you want to keep into the new folder
- Delete the old folder(s)
The reason is that Vivaldi reserves the unique UUID for the default Speed Dial folder to place new/updated partner bookmarks.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@Pathduck That is what i did since years.
-
It has now become painfully clear to me that the Vivaldi team has zero interest in fixing the numerous extremely serious security and privacy issues, or even the Vivaldi-unique (not even Chromium-caused) rendering issue where it highlights the wrong table row when you "autoscroll". But recently they seem to be actively adding garbage to make any sensible user flee as fast as they can run.
I'm THIS close to abandoning this browser forever, in spite of all the work I've put in to switch over from Pale Moon and earlier Firefox. Frankly the only reason I haven't is that the others are even more user-hostile and dystopian.
The Web truly is dead.
Good, move to Palemoon again or whatever browser is developed by individuals and not a company.
But you will have to deal with the issues that comes with it, latest security updates may not be there if the individual doesn't have enough free time, no proper support for DRM (Netflix, Spotify etc won't work).
If you have decided to use a browser from a company then you will have to realise that people who work in this company will have to get paid somehow.
You can't have everything you want in life, deal with it. Security, support and features a company can give and that company not to get somehow the needed income to pay the employees.
frustratedvivaldier
What a frightening display of total brainwashing in the responses. You people are truly just... lost. You not only "don't mind" this awful and disrespectful behaviour, but actively defend it and even attack and ridicule somebody who points this madness out. Then offer some bizarre "solution" about (apparently) making directories and copying files around, pretending as if this is "no big deal" and "easily solved".
The point is that it was ever done in the first place. Not how easy it might be to get rid of the spamware after it has already infected your browser.
If Vivaldi's "business idea" is polluting their browser with unwanted garbage that pisses every user off, it's high time to fundamentally rethink everything.
@frustratedvivaldier Please calm down. No need for attacking others. You do not want help and support?
Go to Telegram or ThroothSocial if you want to rant on people/products and attack there people you dislike.
Purge your account here and uninstall Vivaldi that will reduce your frustration.
frustratedvivaldier
modedit: offensive post removed.
User is reminded to observe the Code of Conduct:
https://vivaldi.com/privacy/code-of-conduct
-
