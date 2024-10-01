Normally, we would request you not to post on the forums if you have discovered a security issue; it puts people at risk because it tells an attacker what to do, without users being able to protect themselves yet. Report them directly to our bug tracking system so we can fix them and protect everyone. However, in this case, no harm done, so don't worry

We occasionally get reports about this (usually from researchers), but it is actually completely harmless behaviour, so I figured it would be safe to repeat our answer here so that others can see why it is not actually something bad.

The reason that most QR scanning apps ask whether you want to treat something as a URL is because they are designed to scan many different kinds of QR code. They could be a URL or text or a link to an app. Therefore it might be a surprise for it to open a browser, and they therefore ask if you really want to open a third party app.

In Vivaldi's case, the only reason to use the QR scanner is to open a web page URL. Therefore there is no reason to ask if you want to treat it as a URL.

Prompting would simply be a nuisance, and does not offer any kind of security protection. A prompt is not needed before opening a URL in any other way either, such as when tapping on a link on a website, but that has the same potential for things to happen. A user cannot tell if a URL will be good or not when tapping on a link. A user cannot tell what will actually load when seeing a redirect service's URL: https://tinyurl.com/safeyouthink

When you tap a link, you have no idea what will load because it could use several mechanisms to alter that. When you tap anything that has a JavaScript onclick handler, you have no idea what will load. You tap it and see. What loads can be completely different from any tooltip text. You wait for the page to load, and then you check the address field. Therefore this is not any worse than clicking a link. And you would not expect to click "OK, that's fine, go there" on a dialog when clicking a link, or having to focus the address field then press enter. You also would not want that to happen whenever the URL navigates via a series of redirects. The web would be unusable, so no browsers would do that.

In fact the QR scanner is better than clicking a link, because when a user taps the "scan a QR code to load a URL" button, they know full well that they cannot read the QR code, and will have to check the address field. They also know that they are trying to load a URL. Phishing is actually harder than when using a regular link, because regular links can do things like this:

<a href="http://good.com" onclick="window.open('http://evil.com','_self');return false;">

http://good.com</a>

The user taps that link, and they do not realise where it will end up, and they do not have any way to consent to it happening. And just to prove that this can happen, Google do it all the time with search results; you see a search result, hold your mouse over it, it shows http://the.search.result/ as the tooltip (on desktop), but when you actually click it, Google changes it so that it loads this, which in turn redirects you to where they said the link was going to point to:

https://www.google.com/url?a&load&of&url¶meters

This is considered perfectly normal and acceptable, and not a security issue. This is why you should always check the address field before you type anything sensitive into a form, so you can see what website you are on right now, not what website you thought a link was going to load. This is why the status field or link tooltip is not a security indicator in any way (and actually makes things worse) - only the address field and certificate dialog matter because they show you the actual address that loaded.

The suggested "fix" actually makes phishing easier. It makes the user think they know what will load, when it could just redirect to something else, and it makes them less likely to read the address field when it actually loads.

The way the QR code scanner works does not put anyone at any risk. Not any more than loading any URL by tapping a link is a risk. As a result, we do not consider this to be a security issue, or a bug. It is intentional behaviour.