With most browsers (e.g. Opera or Edge) you can drag a tab out of the browser and either it will immediately create a new window, or it will create one upon release - depending on the browser.

This is something simple but much more elegant than opening a new window first and then dragging a tab to it.

It is particularly useful these days now that so many people use multiple monitors. Because with multiple monitors it means that the Vivaldi way is cumbersome..

open a new window drag to a new monitor then drag a tab from monitor 1 to the new window on monitor 2

It is far more simpler if we could just drag a tab onto another monitor and have a new window open there with the tab.

Please add support for drag and/or drop a tab to create a new window with that tab, thanks.