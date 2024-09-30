Drag & Drop Tab to Open a New Window
With most browsers (e.g. Opera or Edge) you can drag a tab out of the browser and either it will immediately create a new window, or it will create one upon release - depending on the browser.
This is something simple but much more elegant than opening a new window first and then dragging a tab to it.
It is particularly useful these days now that so many people use multiple monitors. Because with multiple monitors it means that the Vivaldi way is cumbersome..
- open a new window
- drag to a new monitor
- then drag a tab from monitor 1 to the new window on monitor 2
It is far more simpler if we could just drag a tab onto another monitor and have a new window open there with the tab.
Please add support for drag and/or drop a tab to create a new window with that tab, thanks.
mib2berlin Soprano
@dalinar
Hi, just drag the tab down and release it, this create a new window.
Cheers, mib
wow that's great, but why did they implement it that way? it seems counter intuitive if you have your tabs at the bottom
mib2berlin Soprano
@dalinar
Who can live with tabs at the bottom?
Just a design decission, move horizontal tab leave in the window, vertical move out.
You can add a shortcut moving it out of the window, other browser create a new window then.
I think it is better if you know how it work.
@mib2berlin it depends on the profile where my tabs are.. and if there are thumbnails or not.
ok I figured it out.. it was a hack to implement the drag and drop i guess.. something about it was probably easier for the developers. you have to drop the tab on vivaldi (not on the tab bar).. well I'm not complaining, it just never would have occurred to me .. usually I like to drop tabs in open space