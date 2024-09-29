Running 6.9.3447.48.

Every time I delete this it immediately returns after I refresh the "vivaldi://settings/content/all" page. There are NO open Reddit tabs but this thing just will not go away, like a zombie it just keeps coming back.

How can I delete this and have it stay deleted until I open a Reddit page, then go away again after closing/deleting?

Also, when I click "Delete All Data" the Reddit entry does not get deleted until I click on it's trash can icon, I would like "Delete All Data" to delete all data.

Also, when I change permissions to "block" and then delete the Reddit data all of the permissions I changed to "blocked" change back to "allow" I want the permissions to remain blocked when I block them.

I tried to add a screenshot to this post but when I click the add image icon it gives me some url code.

Thanks.