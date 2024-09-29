Cannot delete Reddit site data, even with no Reddit tabs opened
sfsolarboy
Running 6.9.3447.48.
Every time I delete this it immediately returns after I refresh the "vivaldi://settings/content/all" page. There are NO open Reddit tabs but this thing just will not go away, like a zombie it just keeps coming back.
How can I delete this and have it stay deleted until I open a Reddit page, then go away again after closing/deleting?
Also, when I click "Delete All Data" the Reddit entry does not get deleted until I click on it's trash can icon, I would like "Delete All Data" to delete all data.
Also, when I change permissions to "block" and then delete the Reddit data all of the permissions I changed to "blocked" change back to "allow" I want the permissions to remain blocked when I block them.
I tried to add a screenshot to this post but when I click the add image icon it gives me some url code.
Thanks.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
Hi - I assume you mean
chrome://settings/content/allas it's a Chromium settings page.
What kind of cookie can't be deleted? You can check cookies in Vivaldi's Settings > Privacy & Security, no need to use the Chromium page.
There's a known bug with deleting certain partitioned cookies from the Vivaldi Settings, but far as I can tell Reddit doesn't set any (at least not signed out) and the cookies can still be deleted in the Chromium settings.
Also, when I click "Delete All Data" the Reddit entry does not get deleted until I click on it's trash can icon, I would like "Delete All Data" to delete all data.
It does for me.
I tried to add a screenshot to this post but when I click the add image icon it gives me some url code.
You're supposed to paste your image url into the part that says "image url" and is auto-selected. That's just how NodeBB forums work.
![alt text](https://example.com/image.jpg)
Alternately, you can just paste an image from the clipboard, as long as it doesn't exceed the image limit, so resize it first.