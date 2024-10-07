Solved [RESOLVED] Odd behaviour for extensions that require being clicked
mangelucci
Hello!
I have tried my best researching the forums before opening this thread, I hope I haven't missed a previous post.
I am experiencing a strange behaviour with extensions that act when clicked, such as Keep Awake.
Generally, clicking on the extension makes you rotate among the various options offered by the extension (e.g. keep screen on VS default power settings profile); now, when I click the icon doesn't update to show the relevant option selected...until I switch tab or do a similar action.
Is this a new behaviour? I seem to get it in Incognito too and even with freshly-installed extensions that are meant to behave similarly.
Thank you in advance for any help
@mangelucci Why do you have to start from scratch?
It is a bug, it's been fixed.
Just wait for 6.10 to come out in a couple of weeks or around that.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@mangelucci It’s a chromeOS extension, can you provide a more general example?
Hello! I'm not sure of other examples I can provide; I have another extension called similarly that changed icon (and behaviour) upon clicking.
It worked for the past year and a half on Vivaldi, but suddenly it stopped.
Is there anything more specific I can provide for evaluating this behaviour? If you try it on your end, does it behave the same?
@mangelucci
Hi , there is a bug extension icons doesn't update on click iirc.
[Extensions] Data on the extension icons in the toolbar is not displayed correctly (VB-109023)
This was fixed in the latest snapshot (Beta).
Please add your Vivaldi, OS version and a link to such a page (In this case a link to an extension).
@mib2berlin Sure thing, here we go:
OS Version
Edition Windows 10 Pro
Version 22H2
Installed on 05/02/2024
OS build 19045.4894
Experience Windows Feature Experience Pack 1000.19060.1000.0
Vivaldi Version
6.9.3447.51 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Links to two extensions that show the described behaviour:
-
@mangelucci
I tested this on Vivaldi 6.10.3481.15 with Keep Awake extension and I still have to click on the invisible extension button to update it.
I added a comment to the bug report, this is maybe a different bug as it is not fixed in my internal test bug nor the snapshot.
@mib2berlin Thank you!
FYI, the behaviour I'm seeing is even slightly different from that. I'm adding this in case it helps.
The app has three statuses represented by a sun, a moon, and a sunset; clicking on the icon should cycle through the statuses, and change the look accordingly.
When I do that, the icon doesn't change (but the status does!) unless I switch to a different page/tab.
I'm happy to provide a video recording, if I can be guided on how to get it and attach it here
6.10.3483.4 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Clean profile.
Windows 10 22H2.
@Pathduck Okay, so this begs the next question if it's not a bug: is there a way I can restore all of my side panels and other settings (aside from bookmarks and extensions), so I don't have to restart from zero with lots of my customizations?
@mangelucci Why do you have to start from scratch?
It is a bug, it's been fixed.
Just wait for 6.10 to come out in a couple of weeks or around that.
@Pathduck Oh sorry, I interpreted your message in the wrong way, I thought you meant that with a fresh profile it'd work.
My bad, I'll wait for the new release
In this case this thread can be considered resolved; I don't think I have the ability to rename the thread - how would I go about marking this as closed, for others to know and take as reference?
@mangelucci said in Odd behaviour for extensions that require being clicked:
Oh sorry, I interpreted your message in the wrong way, I thought you meant that with a fresh profile it'd work.
No problem, I posted the 6.10 version number but I realize it wasn't clear.
In this case this thread can be considered resolved; I don't think I have the ability to rename the thread - how would I go about marking this as closed, for others to know and take as reference?
Editing the title is good enough, just add "[SOLVED]"
You don't really need to mark it "solved" though.
Or
- Edit the first post by clicking the menu icon (
-
Thank you for your patience, I've learnt a lot in a single thread
Thread converted to 'question' and marked as resolved
Have a lovely day!
@mangelucci
Hi, checked the report again and other user could not reproduce in a clean profile, me either in 6.10.
Check the next change logs of an update of Vivaldi for VB-109023, sometimes fixes get backported to older versions.
Cheers, mib