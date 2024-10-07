Hello!

I have tried my best researching the forums before opening this thread, I hope I haven't missed a previous post.

I am experiencing a strange behaviour with extensions that act when clicked, such as Keep Awake.

Generally, clicking on the extension makes you rotate among the various options offered by the extension (e.g. keep screen on VS default power settings profile); now, when I click the icon doesn't update to show the relevant option selected...until I switch tab or do a similar action.

Is this a new behaviour? I seem to get it in Incognito too and even with freshly-installed extensions that are meant to behave similarly.

Thank you in advance for any help