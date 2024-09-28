Vivaldi deletes letters when searching
As the title says. I wanted to search g helper and after pressing enter, vivaldi searched only for enter, the g dissapeared.
@AshKK welcome to the forum. Vivaldi allows you to set shortcuts to trigger using specific search engines. While Vivaldi's default search engine is bing (which can be changed), the shortcut g triggers search to be conducted with Google, for example. You can edit the shortcuts in the search engines settings. Otherwise, if , you want to search for g something, use parentheses (search for "g something")
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AshKK said in Vivaldi deletes letters when searching:
I wanted to search g helper
Use
"g helper
That skips the removing of the google searchengine shortcut in address field.
yojimbo274064400
FWIW my preference to not trigger search nickname is to prefix phrase with a space, for instance:
g helper(no space) triggers Google search for phrase helper
g helper(with space) trigger default search for phrase g helper
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
