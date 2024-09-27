whats the difference between a space and Flexible Space in the UI editor
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
seems like it Should be Obvious but Not exactly sure
@mikeyb2001 A space takes up the space of a normal button, while a flexible space will grow to fill all available space.
If you put a flexible space on either side of something in a toolbar, then it will center the item in the available space (each flexible space being the same size). The default layout has them around the address field to center it.
