Vivaldi interrupts browsing with Google authentification
-
Hi all.
After I added my Google Workspace calendar to Vivaldi, I keep getting interrupted by Vivaldi asking to authenticate my Google account. All I do next is keep pressing the Continue button at every prompt until the pop-up window closes, and don't even need to type in the email or password.
It interrupts me several times per session and can be extremely distracting because when a window with authentication opens it instantly overrides all tabs I was working in.
Why is this happening and how do I fix it?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@rrrubric Enable 2‐factor‐authentication for your Google account and set an app password for Vivaldi. Use that password when setting up the Google calendar in Vivaldi. At least that’s how I did it for Google mail.