Hi all.

After I added my Google Workspace calendar to Vivaldi, I keep getting interrupted by Vivaldi asking to authenticate my Google account. All I do next is keep pressing the Continue button at every prompt until the pop-up window closes, and don't even need to type in the email or password.

It interrupts me several times per session and can be extremely distracting because when a window with authentication opens it instantly overrides all tabs I was working in.

Why is this happening and how do I fix it?