I have created a tab stack for all my mail accounts.

My accounts that are not managed through the Vivaldi mail client are each on a separate pinned tab, and each such tab is "reserved" for each such account. So, even if an account tab is in focus, opening a new webpage will open in a new tab instead of on the reserved account's tab, even if I have just opened a new, blank tab.

With the mail accounts I manage through the Vivaldi mail client, it does not work like that. If the mail client tab is in focus and I then switch to the Feeds, the mail client tab then shows the Feeds, even if the mail client tab is pinned.

Calendar does not behave like that: clicking on the icon "open calendar in tab" open the Calendar in a new tab, even if the mail tab is open.

My question: is it possible to ensure the pinned Vivaldi mail client tab remains reserved for Vivaldi mail client managed mail, so that even if I click on the Feeds icon in the sidebar, it does not replace what was on the mail tab?