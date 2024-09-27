Reserve a tab for mail managed thru the Vivaldi mail client
-
I have created a tab stack for all my mail accounts.
My accounts that are not managed through the Vivaldi mail client are each on a separate pinned tab, and each such tab is "reserved" for each such account. So, even if an account tab is in focus, opening a new webpage will open in a new tab instead of on the reserved account's tab, even if I have just opened a new, blank tab.
With the mail accounts I manage through the Vivaldi mail client, it does not work like that. If the mail client tab is in focus and I then switch to the Feeds, the mail client tab then shows the Feeds, even if the mail client tab is pinned.
Calendar does not behave like that: clicking on the icon "open calendar in tab" open the Calendar in a new tab, even if the mail tab is open.
My question: is it possible to ensure the pinned Vivaldi mail client tab remains reserved for Vivaldi mail client managed mail, so that even if I click on the Feeds icon in the sidebar, it does not replace what was on the mail tab?
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@Granite1 No, I don’t think that’s possible. But if you’re using the mail client, feeds are already included—the mail panel shows both mails and feeds. The extra feed panel was introduced much later by popular request, because some users didn’t want to use the mail client, but still wanted to use feeds. I’d say remove the feeds panel and use feeds in the mail panel. Additionally enable “display mail panel when viewing mail” and “open panel automatically” in
vivaldi://settings/mail. This way the mail panel will open when you switch to your pinned mail tab and will close when you switch to another tab.
-
@luetage Thank you. I guess what threw me is that mail messages are opened in a tab, but that tab is not a regular tab in that it does not have a URL address.
That "tab" is part of the mail panel, as are the feeds, in effect, despite appearing to have their own panel. So pinning that "tab" will show either a list of mail messages or a list of feeds.
Thanks for your help.