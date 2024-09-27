I've been blogging here for nearly two years and have only had one moderation issue. In October last year, I posted something I knew would be contentious but posted anyway as it was a subject I felt very strongly about (and still do). There was one complaint and I was asked to add sources which I did, but without changing a word of the post. I heard nothing further from anyone, either complainer or the mods. IMO that's exactly how it should be. I expected a similar reaction to a couple of other posts but didn't, so I guess it's ok.

Good luck, and I will keep an eye out for your work.