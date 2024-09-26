"Always open bookmark dialog" not working on macOS
defaultskin
Hi, there. It's just like the title says. I am new to Vivaldi, but keep leaving it because there is a simple function I cannot get to work. I will eventually reinstall and try again months later, but the problem remains. So here goes: I have tried for eons to get Vivaldi to open the bookmark dialog window so that I can select where I want my bookmarks to go, but the only thing I ever see in the forums is to enable the "always open bookmark dialog" setting—but it just does not work for me. It always (unless I select "Add Active Tab" from the panel while selecting where I want it to go -OR- press the bookmark button on the toolbar) just places all bookmarks directly in the main folder—without a dialog of any kind. Everything I've seen says this should be so easy, so what am I doing wrong? Help please, if you can! Thanks!
Streptococcus
@defaultskin
If you want to see the list of all the bookmarks, that is under "Tools > Bookmarks".
luetage Supporters Soprano
@defaultskin Yeah, clicking the bookmark icon doesn’t open the dropdown, it just bookmarks to the last folder. What I do is I have a command chain which activates the dropdown when bookmarking without a second user action. Command chains can be activated by keyboard shortcut, through a menu item, a dedicated button in the UI, or a mouse gesture. Pick your poison. Anyway, create a new command chain in
vivaldi://settings/qc/with following content:
Chain Name: Create Bookmark Open Dropdown
Command 1: Create Bookmark
Command 2: Delay
800
Command 3: Create Bookmark
{"category":"CATEGORY_COMMAND_CHAIN","chain":[{"key":"844219eb-ed35-4b17-a9f4-7789466c233c","label":"Create Bookmark","name":"COMMAND_ADD_BOOKMARK"},{"defaultValue":1000,"key":"2eb81004-6703-46db-9933-6afcfde924e4","label":"Delay","name":"COMMAND_CHAINED_SLEEP","param":800},{"key":"844219eb-ed35-4b17-a9f4-7789466c233c","label":"Create Bookmark","name":"COMMAND_ADD_BOOKMARK"}],"key":"266064c0-3901-4ce8-b3aa-8bd96bb89ff3","label":"Create Bookmark Open Dropdown","name":"COMMAND_266064c0-3901-4ce8-b3aa-8bd96bb89ff3"}
The dropdown will open automatically and you can choose a folder.