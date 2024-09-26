Hi, there. It's just like the title says. I am new to Vivaldi, but keep leaving it because there is a simple function I cannot get to work. I will eventually reinstall and try again months later, but the problem remains. So here goes: I have tried for eons to get Vivaldi to open the bookmark dialog window so that I can select where I want my bookmarks to go, but the only thing I ever see in the forums is to enable the "always open bookmark dialog" setting—but it just does not work for me. It always (unless I select "Add Active Tab" from the panel while selecting where I want it to go -OR- press the bookmark button on the toolbar) just places all bookmarks directly in the main folder—without a dialog of any kind. Everything I've seen says this should be so easy, so what am I doing wrong? Help please, if you can! Thanks!