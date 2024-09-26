So here's what I did. I noticed that in the \Sessions folder there were two files that had zero bytes. The zero byte files had the most recent date/time stamps. But there were two other files in the \Sessions folder that were sizable, yet older. So I made note of the file names of the 2 zero byte files, then deleted them. Then I duplicated the other 2 files which contained data, then renamed them to the file names of the 2 zero byte files that I just deleted. Then I launched Vivaldi and presto, my workspaces were back to normal, and all the tabs were restored.

The only complaint is that this would have been how things were at the backup which occurred at midnight, meaning, I lost any changes made in the 11 hours subsequent. But that's nothing compared to having no tabs at all restored.

Thanks for your help.