All I did was close Vivaldi and reopen Vivaldi, and when Vivaldi reopened, it failed to restore any of my tabs which I had prior to closing. Worse than that, every single tab collection for each of the 10 workspaces that I had created were zeroed out. Yes, I still have 10 workspaces showing on my tool bar drop down, but every single workspace now has 0 tabs in them.
What in the world? How do I get the tabs to the workspaces back? How can simply closing down Vivaldi and reopening Vivaldi delete all my saved tabs?
Secondly, is the Sync feature of any value in this situation?
Help!
@instrumentally All saved Workspaces can be found in Session Panel and restored.
@DoctorG
Thanks, but your statement is not true. When I go to the sessions panel, all I see are 4 sessions, the most recent being "1 tab in 1 window" from June 29, 2022....2 years ago!
@instrumentally Then your Sessions are broken.
You can restore them from you local regular and daily made backup of Vivaldi profile folder.
When all Vivaldi windows closed, just copy content of backup folder ...\Default\Sessions\ into
C:\Users\.......\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions\and start Vivaldi.
@DoctorG
Thanks, but I already did that. It did not work. I have an automated daily backup of the \AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions and \AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Session Storage folders. I exited Vivaldi, then restored these 2 folders, then relaunced Vivaldi, and nothing. My workspaces are still all empty.
@instrumentally Only the Sessions\ folder! Not both. Works. And delete the Sessions folder before copying back.
I tested with 6.9.3447.48 and 6.10.3468.4 / Windows 11.
It's too late. The "\Session Storage" folder was deleted and restored with the version from 11 hours ago.
@instrumentally said in Workspace items totally removed:
\Session Storage
Delete \Session Storage folder in profile
Delete \Sessions folder in profile
Copy \Sessions folder back to profile
Does this work?
No. That does not work. I have all my workspaces, but each one has 0 tabs in them.
@instrumentally I fear you last backup Sessions data was broken, too.
My idea, if you have Vivaldi Sync active, logout from it then copy back.
I know copying back works. Thats what i do when i have broken sessions.
So here's what I did. I noticed that in the \Sessions folder there were two files that had zero bytes. The zero byte files had the most recent date/time stamps. But there were two other files in the \Sessions folder that were sizable, yet older. So I made note of the file names of the 2 zero byte files, then deleted them. Then I duplicated the other 2 files which contained data, then renamed them to the file names of the 2 zero byte files that I just deleted. Then I launched Vivaldi and presto, my workspaces were back to normal, and all the tabs were restored.
The only complaint is that this would have been how things were at the backup which occurred at midnight, meaning, I lost any changes made in the 11 hours subsequent. But that's nothing compared to having no tabs at all restored.
Thanks for your help.
@instrumentally Oh good, you managed it to get sessions back.
Hard work for you.
So backing up the "\Session storage" folder is of no value?
@instrumentally In my opinion it is not needed to restore workspaces.
Any other folder(s) I should be backing up in addition to \Sessions ? \Sessions and \Session storage have been the only 2 folders I've scheduled backups on.
@instrumentally I backup the complete User Data\ folder.
I guess you do not need more restore experiments.
Restoring parts of profile is time-consuming and experimental.
ChinoKafuu
Hello, just this morning Vivaldi treated me so badly.
Yesterday I was just still doing some normal stuff. Turn off browser and shut down laptop like normal.
And now all my tabs in the workspace are gone.......
How can I fix this.........
Thanks guys
ChinoKafuu
@instrumentally Can you also capture you screenshot of the files that you renamed :?
I have this same problem
For the 2 files that you renamed them do they have the old timing of yours.
Thank you