SOLVED Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar
Hello
When I left click the Lock in address bar to view site info, Vivaldi crashes. This also happens in private mode.
There's a lot of crash reports in the "%UserProfile%\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\User Data\Crashpad\reports" folder.
Any ideas why or should report a bug?
Windows 11 Home
OS build: 22631.4169
Vivaldi 6.9.3447.48 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
luetage Supporters Soprano
@EldARon This shouldn’t happen of course. Does it happen on a fresh profile too? How to report crashes.
yngve Vivaldi Team
@EldARon as mentioned by @luetage, please file a report.
A couple of suggestions about that report:
- Include the URL(s) for which you tried to open the dialog
- Also include how far you got in to the dialog
- Of particular interest is how much free system memory you had available at the time? One possibility in cases such as this, is an Out of Memory event.
- Can you reproduce the issue? If so, how frequently?
If you can reproduce, it might help if you can run the browser in a terminal window from the command line, and include any text printed in the bug report.
Hey
Thanks for the quick reply.
I have now checked the following:
- Normal profile --> crash
- Private profile --> crash
- Guest profile --> no crash
- New profile --> no crash
- New profile, logged into Vivaldi sync --> crash
- Starting Vivaldi with arguments --disable-extensions --disable-plugins --> crash
- All URLs
- I click Lock, nothing happens for a second or two and Vivaldi closes/crashes
- 60-75% used of 8GB
- Yes, every time. Any URL.
@yngve said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
If you can reproduce, it might help if you can run the browser in a terminal window from the command line, and include any text printed in the bug report.
How do I do this? I tried to start Vivaldi from terminal, but there was no text after launch.
Interesting, even though you used disable extensions, I am tempted to suspect an extension.
Not sure about the new profile and sync; could be a different issue (unless your standard profile is also logged into sync).
@EldARon said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
How do I do this? I tried to start Vivaldi from terminal, but there was no text after launch.
You may have to start vivaldi with command line argument
--enable-logging=stderr
It may be that you find a log file in your profile or application dir.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@EldARon Any security tool installed on your Windows?
Managed PC in company environment?
-
Thanks for the help. Really appreciate it!
@yngve said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
Interesting, even though you used disable extensions, I am tempted to suspect an extension.
Okey, isn't disabeling the same as removing? Anyway. I created a new profile. Deleted the old. (Did this also last time).
New clean profile. Not crashing when clicking the Lock.
Loged into Vivaldi Sync, but did not sync extension or webapps. Crashed.
Log from terminal without syncing extentions and webapps:
[14784:12880:0926/143304.234:FATAL:check.cc(376)] Check failed: false. NOTREACHED log messages are omitted in official builds. Sorry!
@DoctorG said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
@EldARon Any security tool installed on your Windows?
Managed PC in company environment?
No, just what's with windows.
No, this is a MS Surface Go 2. Full Windows. Private.
Vivaldi has worked fine on this device, until a few weeks ago. I suspected a bug, so just waited for update. Same problem after latest update. That's why I'm here now.
@EldARon Hmmm, that last line of the log is intriguing, but unfortunately the released builds does not provide the necessary information.
A crashdump may tell us more about what happened.
@EldARon said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
Okey, isn't disabeling the same as removing?
There are at least a number of reports that disabling does not always stop them from interfering.
The trouble shooting guide explains more about how to debug possible extension issues.
@EldARon said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
this is a MS Surface Go 2
Hmmm, which model? x64 or arm64?
If arm64, are you running the arm64 version of Vivaldi?
@yngve said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
A crashdump may tell us more about what happened.
I can't upload any files, so have to share by link: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1OVJbZU3qevNbqZBUEhKx7m-g1NiOroPS/view?usp=drive_link
@yngve said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
The trouble shooting guide explains more about how to debug possible extension issues.
Ok, I'll have a look at that guide.
@yngve said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
Hmmm, which model? x64 or arm64?
64-bit operating system, x64-based processor
@EldARon said in Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
I can't upload any files,
AFAIK You should be able to either drag/drop the file from the folder into the report form, or attach it to an email in replay to the confirmation email
@EldARon I just received the analyzed crash log from my colleague, and the location makes me wonder: Do you have any special global or site specific non-default permissions set?
Thanks for the update.
Not that I know of. Where should I look to find the non-default setting?
luetage Supporters Soprano
@EldARon In
vivaldi://settings/privacy/website permissions.
-
Well, resetting to default permissions solved the problem.
There was nothing in the site list, so I reset the global settings.
Thanks guys for all the help and have a good weekend!
@EldARon OK, good. It would be of interest to know which of those permission settings that had been changed, though.
One question in particular: Have you been using current (post-6.9) Snapshot builds connected to the same Sync account?
Sorry, since I didn't know if it would help, I didn't notice which permissions changed. Since the site list was empty, I just clicked the Reset button. But I think the description above the site list said that there were 2 exceptions.
@yngve said in SOLVED Vivaldi crash when clicking the lock in address bar:
One question in particular: Have you been using current (post-6.9) Snapshot builds connected to the same Sync account?
Yes, with Vivaldi for Android, I use the same Vivaldi Sync account.
@EldARon Interesting. Just to confirm: You were using the current Snapshot Android version, not the Stable one?
I use both on snapshot and stable on Android. Stable on Windows.
@EldARon It would have been very interesting to know which permissions had been changed, to which values, and how they had been changed, on which device.
The reason for this is that AFAICT only a specific subgroup of permissions can be used in this dialog, and are passed through the crashing code, and none of them are supposed to have valid values that could trigger the crash. (They are also not supposed to be syncable)