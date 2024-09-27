Thanks for the help. Really appreciate it!

Interesting, even though you used disable extensions, I am tempted to suspect an extension.

Okey, isn't disabeling the same as removing? Anyway. I created a new profile. Deleted the old. (Did this also last time).

New clean profile. Not crashing when clicking the Lock.

Loged into Vivaldi Sync, but did not sync extension or webapps. Crashed.

Log from terminal without syncing extentions and webapps:

PS C:\Users\eldar> C:\Users\eldar\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe --enable-logging=stderr PS C:\Users\eldar> [14784:12880:0926/143231.663:INFO:auto_update_api.cc(26)] AutoUpdateAPI::Init [14784:12880:0926/143231.771:INFO:vivaldi_browser_main_extra_parts.cc(270)] Vivaldi changed invalid default setting popups [14784:12880:0926/143231.964:WARNING:external_registry_loader_win.cc(232)] Error observing HKLM: 5 [14784:12880:0926/143232.056:INFO:vivaldi_browser_window.cc(582)] VivaldiWindow WebContents will be created in the process 5, window_id=7530749 [0926/143232.156:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(635)] *** 6.9.3447.48 *** [0926/143232.157:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(637)] "C:\Users\eldar\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe" --verbose-logging --launch-if-enabled --browser-startup [0926/143232.836:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(526)] Starting a new update check, mode=4 [14784:12880:0926/143232.874:INFO:vivaldi_document_loader.cc(72)] VivaldiDocumentLoader::VivaldiDocumentLoader done loading 1.11208 s [0926/143232.949:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(288)] Downloading an appcast from https://update.vivaldi.com/update/1.0/public/appcast.x64.xml [0926/143233.231:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(585)] No update: update version 6.9.3447.48 <= installed version 6.9.3447.48 [0926/143233.268:INFO:update_notifier_manager.cc(789)] Update check finished in 0.432338 s [0926/143233.273:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(770)] exit_code=0 [14784:12880:0926/143233.313:INFO:direct_match_service.cc(211)] Downloaded Direct Match list from server. [14784:12880:0926/143233.343:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "%c[MAIL - imapcache]%c font-weight:bold font-weight:normal Resetting init promise", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/background-common-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143233.823:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from PrefsCache resolved in 12 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143233.832:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from VivaldiFeatureFlags resolved in 16 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143233.832:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from ExtensionActions resolved in 16 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143233.889:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from vivaldiSettings resolved in 66 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143233.917:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from WindowActions resolved in 27 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143233.930:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from ThemeActions resolved in 8 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143233.930:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from SearchEngineCache resolved in 33 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.015:INFO:CONSOLE(0)] "Error with Permissions-Policy header: Unrecognized feature: 'browsing-topics'.", source: (0) [14784:12880:0926/143234.302:ERROR:CONSOLE(242)] "<webview>: Script cannot be injected into content until the page has loaded.", source: extensions::webView (242) [14784:12880:0926/143234.326:INFO:vivaldi_default_bookmarks.cc(825)] Selected bookmark locale = nb-NO [14784:12880:0926/143234.361:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Non-promise from ReadingListActions with time 0 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.361:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Non-promise from SearchFieldActions with time 0 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.363:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from WorkspaceActions resolved in 16 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.363:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from WorkspaceLinkRoutingActions resolved in 14 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [0926/143234.365:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(635)] *** 6.9.3447.48 *** [14784:12880:0926/143234.367:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from PeriodicReloadActions resolved in 12 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [0926/143234.367:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(637)] "C:\Users\eldar\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\update_notifier.exe" --verbose-logging --is-enabled [14784:12880:0926/143234.368:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from HueActions resolved in 9 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.370:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from SyncedTabsActions resolved in 2 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.465:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from CommandActions resolved in 20 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.533:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from ContentScriptActions resolved in 139 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.536:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from Menu resolved in 190 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.545:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from NoteActions resolved in 199 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.620:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from SyncActions resolved in 198 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [0926/143234.634:INFO:update_notifier_main.cc(770)] exit_code=0 [14784:12880:0926/143234.637:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from VivaldiAccountActions resolved in 199 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.645:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from DownloadActions resolved in 193 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.651:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from Mail resolved in 198 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.651:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from SessionActions resolved in 207 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.653:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from HistoryActions resolved in 237 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.709:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from TrashActions resolved in 380 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.787:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Promise from BookmarkActions resolved in 456 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/vendor-bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.795:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Non-promise from updateJumplist with time 0 ms", source: chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143234.797:INFO:vivaldi_image_store.cc(657)] VivaldiImageStore GC started [14784:18580:0926/143234.798:INFO:vivaldi_image_store.cc(786)] 1 unreferenced image files were removed [14784:12880:0926/143235.428:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:ajaxify.start ()=>{_.temporary.forEach(m=>{_.unregister(m.hookName,m.method),_.temporary.delete(m)})}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.465:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:ajaxify.end function(){document.body.removeEventListener("click",m),p.forEach(function(d){d.click()}),p=[]}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.478:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:app.loggedOut v=>{v.next="https://login.vivaldi.net/oidc/logout/"}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.479:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered filter:composer.create async T=>{const j=await g.translate("[[qanda:thread.tool.as_question]]");return T.createData.submitOptions.push({action:"ask-as-question",text:`<i class="fa fa-fw fa-${T.postData.isQuestion?"check-":""}circle-o"></i> ${j}`}),T}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.479:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered filter:taskbar.push e=>{e.options.className="taskbar-"+e.module,e.module==="composer"?e.options.icon="fa-commenting-o":e.module==="chat"&&e.element.length&&!e.element.hasClass("active")&&p(e.element)}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.484:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:taskbar.pushed e=>{if(e.module==="chat"){d(e);const t=e.element.data();t&&t.options&&!t.options.isSelf&&p(e.element)}}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.485:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:ajaxify.end function(){ajaxify.isCold()||(d=!0)}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.486:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered filter:navigator.scroll Z=>(Q.autoHidingNavbar("setDisableAutohide",!0),Z)", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.497:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:navigator.scrolled ()=>{Q.autoHidingNavbar("setDisableAutohide",!1)}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.498:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:ajaxify.end function(){ajaxify.isCold()||(d=!0)}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.498:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:ajaxify.end ()=>{s(),n(),c.showEmailConfirmWarning()}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.498:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:taskbar.pushed p=>{if(p.module==="chat"){let m=parseInt($('#mobile-chats > [component="chat/icon"]').attr("data-content")),A=parseInt($('#mobile-chats > [component="notifications/icon"]').attr("data-content")),E=m+A;$('#mobile-chats > [component="notifications/icon"]').attr("data-content",E)}}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.500:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Unregistered action:ajaxify.end ()=>{s(),n(),c.showEmailConfirmWarning()}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.501:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "console.groupEnd", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.503:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:ajaxify.end function(){X=null}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.517:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:posts.loaded async function V(){let o=$('[component="selection/tooltip"]');if(o.addClass("hidden"),o.attr("data-ajaxify")==="1"){o.remove();return}const t=window.getSelection();if(t.focusNode&&t.type==="Range"&&ajaxify.data.template.topic){const e=$(t.focusNode),n=$(t.anchorNode),a=n.parents("[data-pid]").attr("data-pid"),s=e.parents("[data-pid]").attr("data-pid");if(a!==s||!e.parents('[component="post/content"]').length||!n.parents('[component="post/content"]').length)return;const P=e.parents("[data-pid]"),E=t.getRangeAt(0);if(!P.length||E.collapsed)return;const S=E.getClientRects(),k=S[S.length-1];o.length||(o=await app.parseAndTranslate("partials/topic/selection-tooltip",ajaxify.data),$('[component="selection/tooltip"]').remove(),o.addClass("hidden").appendTo("body")),o.off("click").on("click",'[component="selection/tooltip/quote"]',function(){o.addClass("hidden"),v(P.find('[component="post/quote"]'),ajaxify.data.tid)}),o.removeClass("hidden"),$(window).one("action:ajaxify.start",function(){o.attr("data-ajaxify",1).addClass("hidden"),$(document).off("selectionchange",F)});const I=o.outerWidth(!0);o.css({top:k.bottom+$(window).scrollTop(),left:I>k.width?k.left:k.left+k.width-I})}}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.530:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:posts.loaded function r(){function f(S){return S.scrollHeight>S.clientHeight}function p(S){if(S.length){if(!S[0].scrollHeight)return setTimeout(p,100,S);f(S.get(0))&&S.parent().parent().find('[component="copy/code/btn"]').css({margin:"0.5rem 1.5rem 0 0"})}}let u=$('[component="topic"] [component="post/content"] code:not([data-button-added])');u=u.filter((S,U)=>$(U).text().includes(` `));const T=$('<div class="hover-parent position-relative"></div>'),B=$('<button component="copy/code/btn" class="hover-visible position-absolute top-0 btn btn-sm btn-outline-secondary" style="right: 0px; margin: 0.5rem 0.5rem 0 0;"><i class="fa fa-fw fa-copy"></i></button>'),W=u.parent();W.wrap(T).parent().append(B),W.parent().find('[component="copy/code/btn"]').translateAttr("title","[[topic:copy-code]]"),W.each((S,U)=>{p($(U).find("code"))}),u.attr("data-button-added",1)}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.531:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:topic.loaded function r(){function f(S){return S.scrollHeight>S.clientHeight}function p(S){if(S.length){if(!S[0].scrollHeight)return setTimeout(p,100,S);f(S.get(0))&&S.parent().parent().find('[component="copy/code/btn"]').css({margin:"0.5rem 1.5rem 0 0"})}}let u=$('[component="topic"] [component="post/content"] code:not([data-button-added])');u=u.filter((S,U)=>$(U).text().includes(` `));const T=$('<div class="hover-parent position-relative"></div>'),B=$('<button component="copy/code/btn" class="hover-visible position-absolute top-0 btn btn-sm btn-outline-secondary" style="right: 0px; margin: 0.5rem 0.5rem 0 0;"><i class="fa fa-fw fa-copy"></i></button>'),W=u.parent();W.wrap(T).parent().append(B),W.parent().find('[component="copy/code/btn"]').translateAttr("title","[[topic:copy-code]]"),W.each((S,U)=>{p($(U).find("code"))}),u.attr("data-button-added",1)}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.532:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "[hooks] Registered action:posts.edited function r(){function f(S){return S.scrollHeight>S.clientHeight}function p(S){if(S.length){if(!S[0].scrollHeight)return setTimeout(p,100,S);f(S.get(0))&&S.parent().parent().find('[component="copy/code/btn"]').css({margin:"0.5rem 1.5rem 0 0"})}}let u=$('[component="topic"] [component="post/content"] code:not([data-button-added])');u=u.filter((S,U)=>$(U).text().includes(` `));const T=$('<div class="hover-parent position-relative"></div>'),B=$('<button component="copy/code/btn" class="hover-visible position-absolute top-0 btn btn-sm btn-outline-secondary" style="right: 0px; margin: 0.5rem 0.5rem 0 0;"><i class="fa fa-fw fa-copy"></i></button>'),W=u.parent();W.wrap(T).parent().append(B),W.parent().find('[component="copy/code/btn"]').translateAttr("title","[[topic:copy-code]]"),W.each((S,U)=>{p($(U).find("code"))}),u.attr("data-button-added",1)}", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143235.533:INFO:CONSOLE(5)] "[plugin/markdown] Initializing highlight.js", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (5) [14784:12880:0926/143235.627:INFO:CONSOLE(5)] "[plugins/markdown] Loaded common hljs library", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (5) [14784:12880:0926/143235.643:INFO:CONSOLE(8)] "[plugins/markdown] Loading support for line numbers", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/61324.e31303aaf26460539146.min.js (8) [14784:12880:0926/143236.062:INFO:CONSOLE(1)] "Uncaught (in promise) Error: Forbidden", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/41427.4a4af1cfdc38c35292e6.min.js (1) [14784:12880:0926/143237.382:INFO:CONSOLE(6)] "ServiceWorker registration succeeded.", source: https://forum.vivaldi.net/assets/nodebb.min.js?v=n2oeudekoeo (6) [14784:12880:0926/143239.071:INFO:stats_reporter_impl_content.cc(79)] {"sec-ch-ua":"\"Chromium\";v=\"128\", \"Not;A=Brand\";v=\"24\", \"Vivaldi\";v=\"6.9\"","sec-ch-ua-arch":"x86","sec-ch-ua-bitness":"64","sec-ch-ua-form-factors":"\"Desktop\"","sec-ch-ua-full-version-list":"\"Chromium\";v=\"128.0.6613.172\", \"Not;A=Brand\";v=\"24.0.0.0\", \"Vivaldi\";v=\"6.9.3447.48\"","sec-ch-ua-mobile":false,"sec-ch-ua-model":"","sec-ch-ua-platform":"Windows","sec-ch-ua-platform-version":"15.0.0","sec-ch-ua-wow64":false} [14784:10704:0926/143239.123:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [14784:10704:0926/143300.248:ERROR:registration_request.cc(291)] Registration response error message: DEPRECATED_ENDPOINT [14784:12880:0926/143304.234:FATAL:check.cc(376)] Check failed: false. NOTREACHED log messages are omitted in official builds. Sorry!

@EldARon Any security tool installed on your Windows?

Managed PC in company environment?

No, just what's with windows.

No, this is a MS Surface Go 2. Full Windows. Private.

Vivaldi has worked fine on this device, until a few weeks ago. I suspected a bug, so just waited for update. Same problem after latest update. That's why I'm here now.