@rick0copper

So it's all about the browser's self-promotion after all? Yes, it is. There is also an item in the side menu: make me the default!

I smile

But: this notification is rarely shown. Once a month (?) or less. I have both versions of the browser installed: release and snap, I don't think I've seen this notification in over 3 months. That said, I have UrlCheck as the default instead of the browser. There are no perfect browsers. There's always something going on that we don't like. In this situation, I would use Notification remover to remove the specific notification by text.

Other than this self-promotion, I haven't seen any other promotional notices from Vivaldi. Not yet! in all the years I've been working with android/Vivaldi.

(You could compare it to Brave or Opera. And at the same time compare the number of built-in trackers.)