Remove "set as default browser" notification
-
rick0copper
your browser is actively trying to hijack my phones critical link scanning functionality after lying it would use notification permissions responsibly.
whats even funnier to me about this is that my default chrome browser is not only more customizable than vivaldi (custom search engines etc) it also treats me like a human being and doesnt serve me ads. never using another vivaldi product again
mod update: clarify title
-
@rick0copper
Honestly, I don't understand what your problem is. Could you please explain in detail and in clear, concrete language.
If it's just a matter of offering the browser to be the default browser, those are little things I don't pay attention to.
-
rick0copper
@far4 its an advert i never consented to trying to hijack my phone and bully me into a decision, a decision that would disable crucial security software on my phone.
vivaldi asked me for notification permission saying they would use it responsibly. my trust is broken and i was actively lied to, they wanted the permission to serve me ads for a browser i cant even use properly without a desktop
-
@rick0copper
So it's all about the browser's self-promotion after all? Yes, it is. There is also an item in the side menu: make me the default!
I smile
But: this notification is rarely shown. Once a month (?) or less. I have both versions of the browser installed: release and snap, I don't think I've seen this notification in over 3 months. That said, I have UrlCheck as the default instead of the browser. There are no perfect browsers. There's always something going on that we don't like. In this situation, I would use Notification remover to remove the specific notification by text.
Other than this self-promotion, I haven't seen any other promotional notices from Vivaldi. Not yet! in all the years I've been working with android/Vivaldi.
(You could compare it to Brave or Opera. And at the same time compare the number of built-in trackers.)
-
@far4 there is always solutions, thats true. albeit its still a betrayal of trust. also good choice in default browser
-
@rick0copper, first of all, every browser you install ask to use it as default browser, which you can mark or unmark in the settings.
But more important, the link you put of qu,ax is flagged as Malware by UrlVoid and blocked by Vivaldi, it's better to delete it, maybe it's the reason because you think your phone is hijacked by Vivaldi and in reality it's caused because you had used this supposed "image host".
-
@Catweazle
It's hard to say. I rescanned qu-ax on UrlVoid and only got 3 items. VirusTotal gives a total of 8 points. But my android/Vivaldi and other browsers don't find any certificate issues, nor does the ssllabs-com site.
Considering that we are talking about android after all, and it is not so easy to infect even via browser - I wouldn't panic.
In any case, without obvious signs of infection.
ps Simply loading the qu-ax site doesn't leave me with a single cookie.
-
@far4, anyway, it's better to avoid suspicous sites, also WebbKoll shows a lot of problems and leaked refferers in qu ax, it's well possible that this site has been hacked.
Well, this don't have nothing to do with your issue, that Vivaldi pretend to hijack your phone, because claiming to be your default browser, which is nonsense, every browser which you install will ask you this. Also logically that it need some permisiions respect the access to system and folders to be able to work as it should which you can even set in the configuration of you phone, nothing to do with hijacking.
Use Exodus Privacy to check Android Apps, and you better use another image host/sharer, eg vgy.me
-
@Catweazle no other browser does this, at least not ones i use as its predatory. i did not consent to that notification, this is why i usually just block notification permission in apps to begin with. saves me the hassle of devs thinking they own MY phone (they dont)
on that note qu.ax doesnt even require javascript, couldnt be more safe of a site if it tried. access through archive.today if normal sites scare you
if a website is able to breach your phone your browser must have horrid security practices. this just sounds like projection on your part. not able to answer what i said so your turn to personal attacks. typical
-
@far4 no cookies or js required, https, donation ran, scans all uploads with virustotal etc, couldnt be more safe of a site. owner even has his contact publicly displayed
-
@rick0copper
Not completely so. Without js, your site doesn't work after all.
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
The domain
qu.axis just a file sharing service. Like all such popup file sharing services, they might have or have had in the past malware and illegal content uploaded.
This does not make the site itself unsafe.
Users should always take care when downloading anything from any site.
In this case it's just a hosted JPG image, and I never heard of anyone getting malware from looking at a JPG in a browser (unless it's 2005 and you're using Internet Exploder).
-
@Pathduck, don't be so sure of it
https://www.securonix.com/blog/golang-attack-campaign-gowebbfuscator-leverages-office-macros-and-james-webb-images-to-infect-systems/
Maybe qu.ax is an simple imagesharer, but it has obviously security problems, at least I'm carefull with a site blocked by Vivaldi and with positive results in the malware tests
-
rick0copper
@Catweazle your first "security analysis" site doesnt even work and linked to numerous places with nonexistent ssl certs. talk about security lol. random jpegs are evil though, apparently....
-
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
@Catweazle said in Remove "set as default browser" notification:
https://www.securonix.com/blog/golang-attack-campaign-gowebbfuscator-leverages-office-macros-and-james-webb-images-to-infect-systems/
What? That article has no mention of the domain, and it's a malicious VBS macro embedded in an Office document you'd actually need to run in MS Office. A very common attack vector for sure, but zero relevance to this domain.
at least I'm carefull with a site blocked by Vivaldi
It's not blocked by Vivaldi.
Anyway, I'm moving this away from Feature Requests because it isn't one.
-
PPathduck moved this topic from Mobile Feature Requests
-
@rick0copper, if I click on a link and it is blocked with a warning that it is compromised, it is common sense to do a test to find out this problem that obviously exists, advising to distrust this link.
I don't know about you, I'll be careful anyway. On the Internet I don't even trust my shadow, although the security measures are better, it is not advisable to walk around with pink glasses.
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@rick0copper said in Remove "set as default browser" notification:
your browser is actively trying to hijack my phones critical link scanning functionality after lying it would use notification permissions responsibly.
whats even funnier to me about this is that my default chrome browser is not only more customizable than vivaldi (custom search engines etc) it also treats me like a human being and doesnt serve me ads. never using another vivaldi product again
mod update: clarify title
chrome is a privacy nightmare and thats just vivaldi gently nudging you in the right direction at least its not like Edge on PCs when you download chrome or any alternative browser
-
mikeyb2001 Supporters Ambassador
@Catweazle said in Remove "set as default browser" notification:
@rick0copper, if I click on a link and it is blocked with a warning that it is compromised, it is common sense to do a test to find out this problem that obviously exists, advising to distrust this link.
I don't know about you, I'll be careful anyway. On the Internet I don't even trust my shadow, although the security measures are better, it is not advisable to walk around with pink glasses.
whats that tester might be a good bookmark to have
-
@Catweazle said in Remove "set as default browser" notification:
@rick0copper, first of all, every browser you install ask to use it as default browser, which you can mark or unmark in the settings.
But more important, the link you put of qu,ax is flagged as Malware by UrlVoid and blocked by Vivaldi, it's better to delete it, maybe it's the reason because you think your phone is hijacked by Vivaldi and in reality it's caused because you had used this supposed "image host".