Doesn’t load Wifi hotspot signup pages
Hi there,
Just pointing out an issue I’ve seen with Vivaldi that has been nagging me over the last month or so. When I go to a public hotspot with a login screen (in my case, a Panera), Vivaldi fails to load the page, and I am forced to open Firefox to approve the connection. (That browser helpfully lets me know what’s going on.)
Previously I was able to work around this by loading a http page, which redirected to the login screen, but that no longer works.
Browser: 6.9.3447.46 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Distro: Nobara Linux 40 (GNOME Edition)
Kernel: Linux 6.10.7-200.fsync.fc40.x86_64
@smithern Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/
@smithern said in Doesn’t load Wifi hotspot signup pages:
The Wifi Hotspot has a SSL connection?
@smithern Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@smithern Can you please test with Chromium 128 if that issue happen, too? Just to detect if it is a Vivaldi bug or chromium bug with connecting to WiFi.
@DoctorG Hi, I cannot easily test any of these things without resetting the connection—which I’m not finding an easy answer for right now. It still sticks around even if I clear the DNS cache.
@smithern Sadly i can not test the WiFi access page issue, my tower PC has only bluetooth and LAN.
On my Android 10 phone with Vivaldi 6.9.3451.67 i get a HTML viewer window (not in Vivaldi!) which tells me i have to confirm this or that to get into WLAN.
FWIW, it appears Firefox added a feature to resolve this problem: https://support.mozilla.org/en-US/kb/captive-portal
I think this problem is Linux specific as Android, iOS, Windows, and MacOS handle this at the OS level. Linux needs a browser-level solution.
yngve Vivaldi Team
Chromium does have a Captive Portal detection system, too, and AFAIK at least one of them is run on launch, and another on certain network errors (including SSL connection errors).
You could try to launch Vivaldi after connecting to the Wifi.
One method this system uses to detect a portal is by loading this URL:
http://www.gstatic.com/generate_204
If that request does not return a 204 HTTP response, then it knows it is not connected to the internet.
Windows (and I would assume Mac, and I would assume Android) have a system like that at network level that tests a connection to a known Microsoft server, and if that fail, loads a dedicated Microsoft URL in the default browser, which the captive network knows to redirect to it's own login page (possibly because it is a HTTP-only URL).
I did have a look at Chromium bugs, and didn't see anything that looked like a recent major issue, except a possible issue related to already having a VPN configured (it has not yet been handled).
OK, it kicked me out after I stepped away from my machine. I can now confirm that the http site redirect also works in the version of Chromium I have (Version 128.0.6613.137 (Official Build) Fedora Project (64-bit)), but did not work in Vivaldi.
The URL it loaded:
http://wifi.panerabread.com/?base_grant_url=https%3A%2F%2Fna.network-auth.com%2Fsplash%2F49x2scG.0.744%2Fgrant&gateway_id=251056544780190&node_id=251056544780190&user_continue_url=<removed>&client_ip=<removed>&client_mac=<removed>&node_mac=<removed>
Bug reported added: VB-109859.