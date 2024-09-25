Chromium does have a Captive Portal detection system, too, and AFAIK at least one of them is run on launch, and another on certain network errors (including SSL connection errors).

You could try to launch Vivaldi after connecting to the Wifi.

One method this system uses to detect a portal is by loading this URL:

http://www.gstatic.com/generate_204

If that request does not return a 204 HTTP response, then it knows it is not connected to the internet.

Windows (and I would assume Mac, and I would assume Android) have a system like that at network level that tests a connection to a known Microsoft server, and if that fail, loads a dedicated Microsoft URL in the default browser, which the captive network knows to redirect to it's own login page (possibly because it is a HTTP-only URL).

I did have a look at Chromium bugs, and didn't see anything that looked like a recent major issue, except a possible issue related to already having a VPN configured (it has not yet been handled).