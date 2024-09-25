Hello!

It would be nice to have "Dont hibernate this Tab automatically" button.

Hibernating may not be needed sometimes and leads to unpleasant situations.

For example, in university we work with Microsoft Teams and when everybody works, meeting is silent. Browser "thinks" this Tab is inactive and unloads it, kicking me out of call.

The only way to not hibernate a specific tab now is to change a setting that affects all tabs.

Useful feature to prevent hibernation would be an option to "tell" my browser that this specific tab should NOT be unloaded unless I do that manually, close this tab or uncheck this flag.

Thank you for what You do!