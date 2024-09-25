Remove Duplicate Tabs
This *has been mentioned a few times but seems to be confused with Remove Duplicate Bookmarks. This is not that.
Seeing as it hasn't be posted in over a year, I thought I'd post here.
Firefox have just introduced a great feature where right-clicking on a tab that has duplicates enables a Remove Duplicate Tabs menu option.
This removes all duplicate tabs except the selected tab. A Vivaldi preference to denote duplicate as being exact URL across windows, by host or within the selected stack would be nice too.
I typically have a lot of stacks, sometimes with duplicates - Would be a great feature.
barbudo2005
A former user of this Forum created the extension Otto Tabs to auto group tabs by domain, but it stopped working in Vivaldi in that aspect with a past update.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
It has the option you requested that still works perfectly. It does it automatically.