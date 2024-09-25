This *has been mentioned a few times but seems to be confused with Remove Duplicate Bookmarks. This is not that.

Seeing as it hasn't be posted in over a year, I thought I'd post here.

Firefox have just introduced a great feature where right-clicking on a tab that has duplicates enables a Remove Duplicate Tabs menu option.

This removes all duplicate tabs except the selected tab. A Vivaldi preference to denote duplicate as being exact URL across windows, by host or within the selected stack would be nice too.

I typically have a lot of stacks, sometimes with duplicates - Would be a great feature.