Duplicate Tabs - New Tabs & Windows Feature
-
RadekPilich
Not sure when this has happened, likely a snapshot feature at the moment.
It's great, although it's not transparent how it decides what to close?
When there is 10 copies of a webpage opened, you click close once and Vivaldi closes 9 copies and keeps one alive.
Would be nice to be able to expand the duplicates and see the "workspace > tab stack" they are part of and be able to manually close some of them.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@RadekPilich Yes, that is new.
I saw this on some internal versions before, but do not remember when this was added.
-
@RadekPilich to me, sounds logic to keep the more recent "duplicate" which might have received new contents while the older could be already dynamically expired. I guess is planned to work that way.
-
barbudo2005
Forget about duplicate tabs, let the Otto tabs extension take care of it.
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
It is based on URL equality, so for example in the Forum these two tabs are not duplicated, and only one is closed when you scroll the first to get the 29 post and the URLs are equalized:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73345/mouse-right-click-doesn-t-work/5
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73345/mouse-right-click-doesn-t-work/29
It works like a charm.
-
RadekPilich
Thinking about it, what would work best for me is if there was a default forced single instance merging / de-duplication, meaning that only one instance of specific URL would be running through the processor and memory (unless somehow overridden).... BUT at the same time, it would be possible to have multiple tabs in multiple stacks in multiple workspaces all pointing to this single process / URL instance running in the background. Minimize the multiplication of processing the website contents but make it possible to feature it in multiple places in the GUI.