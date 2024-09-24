We are back to square one with gnome-keyring and Vivaldi
-
So Vivaldi had been OK recently, but this morning it decided again it doesn't know who I am, and warns me with that infamous pick a user screen that if I continue it will delete everything. Frankly I am getting a little tired of this nonsense. I tried running it from the command line with password-store=gnome-libsecret and that was a no go. I then tried password-store=basic and we were again presented with the pick a user screen. When I logged out of IceWm and into XFCE, it warned me the login keyring didn't get unlocked and asked me for the password. Typed it in and Vivaldi went directly to the pick a user screen. So I fired up Seamonkey and checked the login keyring. It's there and the password hasn't changed. Good thing I have a backup browser.
vivaldi --password-store=gnome-libsecret libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed [3311:3311:0924/120103.440411:ERROR:vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc(163)] KeystoreChecker: Profile Default: Encryted keystore changed or is now unavailable. This may result in lost cookies and other problems. [3311:3311:0924/120103.440481:ERROR:vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc(168)] KeystoreChecker: Keystore unlock failed and user requested profile switch! [3311:3311:0924/120103.440498:ERROR:profile_impl.cc(1182)] ProfileImpl: Profile validation failed, profile will be unusable. [3311:3311:0924/120103.578933:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver.GetActive: object_path= /org/freedesktop/ScreenSaver: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.UnknownMethod: Unknown method GetActive or interface org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver. frank@franklin:~/Desktop$
-
basurahombre
I was having the same problem last week, but with GNOME on Fedora 40. I had to recreate my profile several times over a couple days. However, after coming back to Vivaldi yesterday, after the upgrade to 6.9.3447.48, I haven't hit this issue again.
I have never seen the keyring unlock prompt, and I haven't been specifying any
--password-storeflags. Each time it happened, I just blew away the user profile. I'm waiting to see if it happens again, but I'm hoping it was some kind of transient issue.
-
basurahombre
Actually, just happened again. I think it is due to Vivaldi crashing mid-write and corrupting the profile. I didn't realize this, but Vivaldi still defaults to using X11. I just had a Vivaldi crash bring down Xwayland, which killed my entire Gnome session. After the crash, I had the pick user screen.
I'm going to set Vivaldi to use Wayland and see if that is better. My experience with Chrome is that Wayland has been better than X11 for some time, at least if one is running a Wayland desktop.
Oct 02 18:34:47 fedora vivaldi-stable.desktop[3712]: Fontconfig error: Cannot load default config file: No such file: (null) Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora gnome-shell[3310]: (EE) failed to read Wayland events: Broken pipe Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora xdg-desktop-por[3262]: Error reading events from display: Broken pipe Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora xdg-desktop-por[3243]: Error reading events from display: Broken pipe Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora gsd-media-keys[2526]: Error reading events from display: Broken pipe Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora gsd-power[2535]: Error reading events from display: Broken pipe Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora gsd-color[2512]: Error reading events from display: Broken pipe Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora gsd-keyboard[2521]: Error reading events from display: Broken pipe Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora evolution-alarm[2586]: Error reading events from display: Broken pipe Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora gsd-wacom[2613]: Error reading events from display: Broken pipe Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.Color.service: Main process exited, code=exited, status=1/FAILURE Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora polkitd[1071]: Unregistered Authentication Agent for unix-session:2 (system bus name :1.91, object path /org/freedesktop/PolicyKit1/AuthenticationAgent, locale en_US.UTF-8) (disconnected from bus) Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: [email protected]: Main process exited, code=killed, status=9/KILL Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.Keyboard.service: Main process exited, code=exited, status=1/FAILURE Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.MediaKeys.service: Main process exited, code=exited, status=1/FAILURE Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.Power.service: Main process exited, code=exited, status=1/FAILURE Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.Wacom.service: Main process exited, code=exited, status=1/FAILURE Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: xdg-desktop-portal-gnome.service: Main process exited, code=exited, status=1/FAILURE Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: xdg-desktop-portal-gnome.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'. Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: xdg-desktop-portal-gtk.service: Main process exited, code=exited, status=1/FAILURE Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: xdg-desktop-portal-gtk.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'. Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.Color.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'. Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.Keyboard.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'. Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.MediaKeys.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'. Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.Power.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'. Oct 02 18:34:51 fedora systemd[2101]: org.gnome.SettingsDaemon.Wacom.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'.