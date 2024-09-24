So Vivaldi had been OK recently, but this morning it decided again it doesn't know who I am, and warns me with that infamous pick a user screen that if I continue it will delete everything. Frankly I am getting a little tired of this nonsense. I tried running it from the command line with password-store=gnome-libsecret and that was a no go. I then tried password-store=basic and we were again presented with the pick a user screen. When I logged out of IceWm and into XFCE, it warned me the login keyring didn't get unlocked and asked me for the password. Typed it in and Vivaldi went directly to the pick a user screen. So I fired up Seamonkey and checked the login keyring. It's there and the password hasn't changed. Good thing I have a backup browser.

vivaldi --password-store=gnome-libsecret libva error: /usr/lib/x86_64-linux-gnu/dri/iHD_drv_video.so init failed [3311:3311:0924/120103.440411:ERROR:vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc(163)] KeystoreChecker: Profile Default: Encryted keystore changed or is now unavailable. This may result in lost cookies and other problems. [3311:3311:0924/120103.440481:ERROR:vivaldi_keystore_checker.cc(168)] KeystoreChecker: Keystore unlock failed and user requested profile switch! [3311:3311:0924/120103.440498:ERROR:profile_impl.cc(1182)] ProfileImpl: Profile validation failed, profile will be unusable. [3311:3311:0924/120103.578933:ERROR:object_proxy.cc(576)] Failed to call method: org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver.GetActive: object_path= /org/freedesktop/ScreenSaver: org.freedesktop.DBus.Error.UnknownMethod: Unknown method GetActive or interface org.freedesktop.ScreenSaver. frank@franklin:~/Desktop$