OP here, Some misinformation is on orginal article but cannot edit it. So Post update by reply.

Vivaldi and Fcitx5 '--ozone-platform=wayland --gtk-version=4'

Operating System: Fedora Linux Asahi Remix 40 KDE Plasma Version: 6.1.5 KDE Frameworks Version: 6.6.0 Qt Version: 6.7.2 Kernel Version: 6.10.9-402.asahi.fc40.aarch64+16k (64-bit) Graphics Platform: Wayland Processors: 4 × Apple Avalanche (M2), 4 × Apple Blizzard (M2) Memory: 7.3 GiB of RAM Graphics Processor: Apple M2 Product Name: Apple MacBook Air (15-inch, M2, 2023) U-Boot Version: 2024.04

Without any additional option, Chromium based browser + Electorn apps ( at least VSCode ) are launched in XWayland mode. Fcitx5 IM Works well with these XWayland mode. But it would be better with native wayland. ( huh? )

--ozone-platform=wayland option is what those apps needed for native wayland mode. But fcitx5 does not work with that.

Both --gtk-version=4 and --enable-wayland-ime options could do trick. But --gtk-version=4 has some input bug. At least for Korean.

So final solution for this is,

vivaldi-stable --ozone-platform=wayland --enable-wayland-ime

That works well with,