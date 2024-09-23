Can you tell me how to set up an ad blocker to work correctly with Youtube? Everything worked fine before. Now, instead of video ads, a picture appears, after which the target video just rewinds to the very end (as if you had watched it all the way through). It works even worse in playlists - it shows a picture, then skips the current video. Usually there are two such ads, so two videos from the playlist are skipped at once. When you try to return to the desired video, everything repeats in a circle.

With Vivaldi ad blocker disabled, everything works - but ads are shown. I tried the AdGuard extension - it works fine with it too. But I don't want to use a third-party solution when there is an official one.

I tried adding different lists - nothing changes. Please suggest a working combination, if there is one.

Vivaldi 6.9.3447.46